Renzo Gracie attacked in subway in the USA for speaking Portuguese – Mais Esportes

photo: Reproduction / Social networks Renzo Gracie was attacked on a subway in New York

Jiu-jitsu fighter Renzo Gracie was attacked by a man at the New York subway station last week. According to the page Choke Lab – specialized in the martial art in which the Brazilian master – the man immobilized by Renzo would have manifested in a prejudiced way towards the athlete.

Gracie and a training partner were walking back from the gym and talking in Portuguese when they were approached by a man who was shouting, “Speak English here!” He accused Gracie of speaking ill of him in another language.

Also according to Choke Lab, Gracie managed to strangle the aggressor and made him apologize for the attack.

“I can’t breathe,” said the man in the white T-shirt.

“You’re a nice guy. Why are you doing this? Why are you so impolite”, Renzo Gracie would have said after hearing the apology.

In his official profile, Renzo did not publish anything about the episode. However, he commented on the Choke Lab post: “There was no fight… an educational moment.”

In addition, he shared a post from Rener Gracie, another fighter in the family, who says: “If anyone has contact with the aggressor, let them know that we are not looking for him, as Renzo has already given him the most important lesson he will receive in life”