Researchers discover the first surgery performed in the Stone Age 31,000 years ago

A 31,000-year-old skeleton found on the island of Borneo, in Southeast Asia, surprised researchers with an unusual detail. The remains lacked the bones of the lower left leg, dating back to what appears to be the first amputation surgery in history.

The study by researchers at Griffith University in Australia was published in the journal nature. According to the scientists, the bone healing suggests that the limb was removed deliberately, and not a result of animal attack or other accident.

The surgeon was also quite talented. The study suggests that the leg was removed during the hunter-gatherer’s childhood, who did not die until six to nine years after the surgery. However, the researchers were unable to answer what led the child to have the limb amputated.

The fossil record was recovered in the Liang Tebo limestone cave in the remote Sangkulirang-Mangkalihat region, which can only be accessed by boat at certain times of the year. Until then, the oldest evidence ever revealed for amputation surgery belonged to an elderly farmer who died in France 7,000 years ago. The subject had his left forearm removed just above the elbow.

Until then, scientists believed that the shift from gathering to agriculture at the end of the ice age would have given rise to previously unknown health problems, which spurred advances in medicine and the first attempts at surgery. The new study indicates that the practice was in vogue even before the emergence of permanent settlements.

There was also great post-operative care, as the wound would have to be cleaned and disinfected regularly to prevent infections. In addition, the child lived in mountainous terrain that made mobility difficult, suggesting a high degree of community care.