Rock in Rio 2022: See the best and worst shows – 09/12/2022 – Illustrated

First Rock in Rio after the Covid-19 pandemic and on the eve of the presidential elections, the 2022 edition of the festival had its ups and downs, with shows that can already be considered historic, both for good and for bad.

While funk singer Ludmilla has established herself as one of the most powerful figures in the national pop market, veterans such as Billy Idol and the band Guns N’Roses have proved that they are not in the best moment of their careers with presentations far below what they were already capable of.

Read the balance sheet below. Sheet of the best and worst shows of the 2022 edition.

the best of the festival

green Day

The Californian band showed that, although it was one of the forerunners of the emo movement, it has much more to show. The show lined up its top hits, but it was frontman Billie Joe Armstrong’s charisma and energy that took the performance to new heights. The headbanging wheels didn’t stop for a minute. See how it went.

Coldplay

An old acquaintance of the festival, the English took the bad impression of their latest album, “Music of the Sphere”, with an energetic show full of hits sung at the top of their lungs by the audience, enchanted by the lights of the bracelets that changed color with each song. See how it went.

yvette Sangalo

The Bahian entered the scene playing the classic “Sweet Child Mine”, by Guns N’ Roses, on guitar, before parading a rosary of hits that mixed from axé music to the Bahian pagodão. The singer turned the festival into a Carnival for a lively audience, who fearlessly sang songs like “Sorte Grande” and “Abalou”, in addition to being moved by the singer’s duet with her son Marcelo’s piano, and reiterating criticism of the government of Jair Bolsonaro. See how it went.

little poppy and L7nnon

On the Sunset stage, the duo stood out in a presentation full of pyrotechnics and establishing a fluid dialogue between classic funk, trap and new funk variants, from the ostentation of São Paulo to the forbidden carioca, showing that the rhythm works very well on stage. from Rock in Rio. See how it went.

demi Lovato

The pop singer has traveled through all the phases of her career, from when she was a favorite with young audiences thanks to the support of Disney, to the moment when she became a mature and confident singer, with a good repertoire. At Rock in Rio, she bet on a rocker atmosphere for no fan to fault. See how it went.

ludmilla

One of the main names in national funk, the singer greatly increased her price in the pop music market with a historic show, in which she celebrated the figure of the black, peripheral and bisexual woman. She had room for funk, pagode and pop in a performance worthy of the Mundo stage. See how it went.

The worst of the festival

Armas e Rosas

The band had the energy for a three-hour show, and a fully available Axl Rose. However, the singer’s poor vocal performance made the presentation embarrassing, despite the already expected great performance of Slash. For every high note Rose didn’t reach, a fan left the Olympic Park. See how it went.

Avril Lavigne

Despite having made a merely formal presentation in São Paulo, the singer made an effort to meet the expectations of fans at Rock in Rio. However, nothing worked in favor of the interpreter of “Complicated”, who faced a very low sound, preventing the audience from connecting with the presentation. See how it went.

1985, The Homage

Ivan Lins, Elba Ramalho, Blitz, Alceu Valença, Pepeu Gomes, Luisa Sonza, Liniker, Agnes Nunes, Xamã and Andreas Kisser met on the Sunset stage to honor the first edition of the festival, but the show just sounded confusing and, with the problems sound, nothing was clear. The guitar duet of Pepeu Gomes and Andreas Kisser was the most affected.

marshmello

The American’s show once again raised the question: who is interested in a DJ show at Rock in Rio? Certainly no one who was waiting for Post Malone’s presentation, right after the musician who hides his face under a helmet that emulates a marshmallow. Already in the middle of the presentation it was possible to notice that the musician forgot that he had a crowd to entertain. See how it went.

Billy Idol

There were 31 years of hiatus between the American star’s first performance at Rock in Rio and his return in the last edition. With a hoarse voice and having trouble remembering the lyrics of his biggest hit, Idol tried to reverse the situation with sympathy and charisma, but he didn’t excite the audience, which rocked a choir calling the name of the musician Supla. Idol doesn’t seem to have gotten the joke, but went on as a mere opening act for Fall Out Boy and Green Day. See how it went.