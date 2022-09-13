Rock in Rio: Fight with Boninho leaves Dua Lipa even further away from BBB 23 – 09/12/2022

Dua Lipa got into a big mess last night. While presenting her monumental concert on the main stage of Rock in Rio, she received some feedback from Boninho, the director responsible for the BBB and also for the transmission of the musical event.

The criticisms were due to some demands of the singer for the promotion of the show. Among other things, she ordered the screening to take place 30 minutes late on Multishow. The request frustrated a lot of people, of course, both among the public and in Globo’s production.

“Every Rock in Rio has to have a star piti and this year the award went to Dua Lipa”, wrote Boninho. Responding to netizens, he showed to be quite uncomfortable with the situation. “That’s how bad the show is,” wrote one tweeter. “Boring,” replied the director.

But after the critical moment passed, Boninho returned to Twitter to get around the situation. “She’s hot, she sings a lot, this feat with Elton John is amazing! It’s the manager’s fault, of course! Imagine if she would think about that! Anyway, she did very well on the show.”

It was precisely during the BBB 20 that Dua Lipa saw her popularity grow frantically in Brazil, largely due to the fascination that Manu Gavassi showed for the song “Don’t Start Now”, which became “Tamborzinho, tamborzinho”.

But if there are fans who hoped that she could return to reality as a participant, it seems that the dream was a little further away because of this imbroglio with Boninho. In addition to the tight schedule typical of a superstar, she would still need to work around this situation behind the scenes.

We’ll be back at any time with new information.