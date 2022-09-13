Rosa Weber assumes the presidency of the STF, defends democracy and preaches respect for the separation of powers

Minister replaces Luiz Fux and is the third woman to assume command of the Supreme Court; President Jair Bolsonaro did not attend the solemn session

Nelson Jr./SCO/STF – 10/21/2021

Before Rosa, ministers Ellen Gracie and Cármen Lúcia ruled the country’s Supreme Court.



the minister Rose Weber took over as president of the Federal Court of Justice (STF) this Monday, 12. The magistrate replaces the minister Luiz Fux and is the third woman to hold the presidency of the country’s Supreme Court – before Weber, ministers Ellen Gracie and Cármen Lúcia led the STF. In her inaugural speech, the minister reiterated her commitment to the Federal Constitution, to the secularity of the State, to equality among Brazilians, preached respect for the separation of Powers and criticized “practices of intolerance as expressions unconstitutionally incompatible with freedom expression of thought”. “Without an independent and strong judiciary, without independent judges and without a free press, there is no democracy,” she said, before being interrupted by long applause. “Democracy presupposes constant dialogue, tolerance, understanding of differences and peaceful comparison of different and even antagonistic ideas”, she continued.

Rosa Weber also expressed her desire to advance in the achievements of building a “free, fair and solidary society”, guaranteeing national development, eradicating poverty, reducing social inequalities and promoting the good of the population. “These are truly disturbing times, of enviable Manicheism. The STF cannot ignore this reality. Not least because they have been the target of unfair and repeated attacks, including on the taint of a misunderstood judicial activism by those who, more often than not, are unaware of the constitutional text and ignore the attributions entrusted to this Supreme Court by the Constitution,” said the new President of the Court. “The Constitution guarantees the STF the monopoly of the last word”, she added.

At another point in her speech, Rosa Weber defended the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), classified by the magistrate as “our court of democracy”, and Minister Alexandre de Moraes, who commands the Electoral Court. Weber said that the TSE “will guarantee the regularity of the electoral process, the certainty and legitimacy of the results and, in faithful observance of the postulates of our Constitution, the primacy of the sovereign will of the people, which is the source of all power within the scope of the societies structured on democratic bases”.

Minister Cármen Lúcia spoke on behalf of the court at the beginning of the act and pointed out that Weber’s inauguration takes place in times of “turmoil and unrest in the world and in Brazil” and that taking over the Court at this time requires “decorum and the Republic demands composure” . “Your Excellency does not assume the position in a historic moment of social tranquility and calm, quite different from that”, she said. “Despite the momentary difficulties, no one would be better suited to be in the position now assumed. Serious, responsible, democratic judge,” she added. On the spot, the minister Luis Roberto Barroso also assumed the position of vice president of the Federal Supreme Court.

The ceremony that marked the beginning of the Weber administration at the head of the Court for the 2022-2024 period was attended by the former President of the Republic, José Sarney; of the Speakers of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), and from the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG); the ministers Ciro Nogueira (Civil House); Fábio Faria (Communications); Anderson Torres (Justice) and Bruno Bianco (Advocacy General of the Union), in addition to the current ministers and retired judges of the STF. President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) has an agenda in the State of São Paulo and did not attend the formal session. With the absence, the president of the country became the first head of the federal executive to miss the inauguration of the maximum representative of the Supreme Court since 1993, when the minister Octavio Galloti took office.