Rosa Weber takes office as STF president, defends democracy and repudiates hate speech and intolerance | Policy

Minister Rosa Weber took office this Monday (12) as the new president of the Federal Supreme Court (STF). In her inaugural address, she defended democracy, the rule of law, and repudiated intolerance and hate speech.

The minister also spoke of:

‘disturbing times’ in the institutional life of the country;

in the institutional life of the country; unfair attacks to the STF;

to the STF; defense of electoral system

At the same ceremony, Minister Luís Roberto Barroso was sworn in as Vice-President of the Court.

The ceremony was attended by authorities such as the other ministers of the STF, the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL) and the attorney general of the Republic, Augusto Aras.

Ex-president José Sarney also attended. President Jair Bolsonaro was invited, but he was not present, contrary to the tradition of presidents of the Republic to honor the inauguration of presidents of the STF.

From the beginning of her speech, Rosa Weber praised democratic values, the Constitution and respect for differences within society.

“May my words be those of unconditional reverence for the supreme authority of the Constitution and the laws of the Republic, of unshakable belief in the ethical and political superiority of the democratic rule of law”, said Rosa Weber.

“Respecting the fundamental dogma of separation of powers, rejection of hate speech, repudiation of the practice of intolerance as expressions constitutionally incompatible with the freedom of expression of thought.”

Rosa Weber’s term at the head of the Supreme Court will last less than a year. That’s because she will have to retire until October 2023, when she turns 75, the maximum age to be a minister, according to the law.

Rosa Weber is the third woman to hold the highest post in the Brazilian Judiciary. Before her, ministers Ellen Gracie, who has retired, and Cármen Lúcia – who was in charge of the STF from 2016 to 2018, presided over the court.

The new president of the STF also stated, in her speech, that the country is going through “disturbing times” in its institutional life.

Without citing a specific episode, she said that the STF has been the target of unfair attacks. She criticized those who say that the STF practices “judicial activism”. For the minister, this argument is used by those who “do not know” the Constitution.

“We are living through particularly difficult times in the institutional life of the country. Truly disturbing times, of undesirable Manicheisms. The Federal Supreme Court cannot ignore this reality. Not least because it has been the target of unfair and repeated attacks, even under the guise of a misunderstood activism by those who, more often than not, are unaware of the constitutional text and ignore the attributions entrusted to this Supreme Court by the Constitution. Constitution that we, judges, swear to obey”, he declared.

At another point in her inauguration speech, the new president of the STF also defended the Brazilian electoral process, the target of frequent and unfounded criticism by President Jair Bolsonaro.

The minister praised the work of ministers Edson Fachin, former president of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), and Alexandre de Moraes, current president of the Electoral Court.

“Our democracy court, which in this year 2022, under the firm command of Minister Alexandre de Moraes, and on a road competently paved by Minister Edson Fachin, will once again guarantee the regularity of the electoral process, the certainty and legitimacy of the results of the polls. and the primacy of the sovereign will of the people”, said Rosa Weber.

Independence and indigenous

The minister recalled the country’s Bicentennial of Independence, celebrated last week. She celebrated the date and cited the people’s struggle for “real” independence, built on a daily basis, despite obstacles such as hunger, the Covid pandemic and environmental degradation.

“I pay tribute to the Brazilian people who do not give up the fight for their real independence and seek to build it every day, with determination and tenacity, despite the difficulties, violence, lack of security, famine at a frightening level, the thousands of homelessness on our streets, of environmental degradation, and of the pandemic that has not been completely overcome that has claimed so many lives. And here my solidarity always with everyone who lost their lives and relatives,” he said.

The minister also mentioned a group of indigenous people who attended the inauguration at the invitation of the minister’s office. Three leaders participated in the ceremony, inside the building. Outside, around 120 indigenous people gathered in Praça dos Três Poderes and asked the STF to guarantee the protection of the rights of indigenous peoples, as well as the right to territories.

At the end of the ceremony, the three indigenous people who attended the inauguration personally greeted Rosa Weber and asked for a public hearing to discuss respect for the constitutional rights of indigenous peoples. The group also defended the resumption of the judgment of the time frame for land demarcations.

On behalf of her colleagues, Minister Cármen Lúcia stated that Rosa Weber’s inauguration “is of undeniable legal and social importance”, since she is an example of “delivering to the office of judging”.

“It reaffirms the symbol of continuity of institutions and of temporary mandates in the direction of state powers,” he said.

Cármen Lúcia recalled that the judiciary is made up mostly of men and that the Labor Court, where Rosa Weber comes from, has balanced this gender relationship. She also said that the moment “demands decorum, and the Republic demands composure”. For her, Rosa Weber is up to the moment.

“Your Excellency does not assume the position in a historic moment of social tranquility and calm, quite different from that. Times are of turmoil and unrest in the world and in Brazil,” he said. “Despite the momentary difficulties, no one would be better suited to be in the position now assumed. Serious, responsible, democratic judge.”

Also speaking at the session were the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, and the president of the Federal Council of the Brazilian Bar Association (OAB), Beto Simonetti.

Aras stated that Rosa Weber has already shown strength against the TSE and said that the Public Ministry will continue to work together with the Judiciary. “On the part of this PGR, I express our respect and support in what is our duty as agents of defense of the legal order and the democratic state of law”, she said.

Aras also said that everyone is working towards an uneventful election, just like on 7 September.

“Our Constitution is our citizen’s Bible, it is the guarantee of social peace and harmony, it promises us a dignified life and we must draw up our decisions, our positions every day, based on our highest law”, pointed out the attorney general. of the Republic.

Then, the president of the OAB said that the law firm trusts the new president and will support the new management. “We will continue to defend the justice system and work to strengthen the Federal Constitution. This is the only way to promote harmony between the Powers and the pillars of the Democratic State of Law”, said Simonetti.

From Porto Alegre, Rosa Maria Pires Weber was born on October 2, 1948. She joined the labor judiciary in 1976, as a substitute judge at the Regional Labor Court of the 4th Region (Rio Grande do Sul).

In 1981, she was promoted to the position of Chief Judge, which she successively held in the Conciliation and Judgment Boards of Ijuí, Santa Maria, Vacaria, Lajeado, Canoas and Porto Alegre.

She became a judge at the TRT in 1991, a court she presided over between 2001 and 2003, after having been a regional magistrate.

Rosa Weber was also a professor at the Law School of the Pontifical Catholic University of Rio Grande do Sul (PUC-RS), between 1989 and 1990, in the subjects of labor law and labor process.

The new president of the STF was invited to serve on the TST in May 2004, having been appointed minister of the Labor Court two years later.

In December 2011, Rosa Weber took office as Minister of the STF, after being appointed to the Supreme Court by then-President Dilma Rousseff.