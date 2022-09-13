Round 6 star seeks revenge in season 2

Emmy surprise 2022 Lee Jung-Jae is confirmed to return in Season 2 of Round 6 and his character will be seeking revenge. The information was revealed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, creator of the Netflix phenomenon series.

In an interview with Deadline, Dong-hyuk said that Lee Jung-Jae’s return as Seong Gi-hun/number 456 will mark one of the major changes to the attraction. In season one, the character was the champion of the deadly game portrayed in Round 6.

According to the creator, Jung-Jae will return almost as a new character. Seeking revenge for everything that happened to him in his first year, he changed his hair and will go after the person who created the game.

In Round 6’s plot, 456 people desperately in need of money receive a mysterious invitation. In the summons, the selected characters are called to participate in an enigmatic competition.

Participants, who are drugged and taken to a secret location, compete in a series of children’s games. But whoever loses is killed in cold blood. Players put their lives on the line in the scramble for 45.6 billion won (South Korean currency). The equivalent of approximately R$ 169 million (at current prices).

With 14 nominations at the 2022 Emmys, the series became the first non-English language production to receive a nomination for the highest award in North American TV.