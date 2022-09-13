Ryzen 9 7950X reaches 91 degrees and reaches frequencies of 5.2 Ghz on all cores

Tests were done in stock via CPU-Z benchmark

Another test of the new processors has appeared Ryzen 7000of architecture zen 4 circulating on the internet. Results of Ryzen 9 7950X appeared in the CPU-Z benchmark, where you can see some real tests of the top model and how it manages its clocks, both on a single core (single thread), as well as on multiple cores (multi thread).

The CPU reached a clock of 5.2Ghz. in all cores, reaching a temperature of 91°C in stock

The test was done by TUM_APISAK and posted on Twitter. This was definitely not the best score for AMD’s flagship Zen 4 that we know of, but since this result was validated by the CPU-Z software, it’s possible to get a sense of what that CPU’s clocks will be like:

Some specs and information about the Ryzen 7000’s flagship processor:

AMD’s newest high-end CPU still maintains, from the last two generations, a very high core count: with 16 cores and 32 threads. With the impressive 5.7Ghz boost clock, this processor is 200mhz. faster than its competitor, Intel’s Core i9 12900KS, which has a 5.5Ghz boost clock. In this generation, it looks like AMD is pulling as much clock power as possible within that 170 Watt TDP (230W PPT) for this chip class. It also has cache memory of 32 MB (L3) and 16 MB of L2 (1 MB per core).

AMD Ryzen 7000 ‘Raphael’ CPU’s Specifications and Official Values:

– AMD Ryzen 9 7950X Zen 4 5nm 16/32 4.5 GHz 5.7 GHz 80 MB (64+16) 170W $699 US

– AMD Ryzen 9 7900X Zen 4 5nm 12/24 4.7 GHz 5.6 GHz 76 MB (64+12) 170W $549 US

– AMD Ryzen 7 7700X Zen 4 5nm 8/16 4.5GHz 5.4GHz 40MB (32+8) 105W $399 US

– AMD Ryzen 5 7600X Zen 4 5nm 6/12 4.7 GHz 5.3 GHz 38 MB (32+6) 105W $299 US

In that test, a score of 787 in single core and 15824 in multi-core was presented. It is worth mentioning here that CPU-Z is the “worst” benchmark for Zen 4, as this architecture produces only 1% IPC improvement within this software. In this specific case, what really matters are the clocks reached by the CPU and not the score itself.

The 7950X has 2 CCD’s, each of which was operating at different frequencies at the time of testing. CCD 0 with 8 cores was running on all cores clocked at 5.2 Ghz, while CCD 1, which also has 8 cores, was operating at 5.1 Ghz. The boost clock is specified at 5.7Ghz, while the chip can reach a peak frequency or Fmax rating of up to 5.85Ghz., which is evidenced by the maximum clock multiplier of 58.5 as presented by CPU-Z. The CPU was running from stock with a TDP of 170W, a packet power (PPT) of 230W and a voltage of 1308V.

During the few seconds it was under stress, it peaked at 91.5°C, which is definitely a high temperature, but we don’t know what kind of cooling solution was used for this test. It may be air cooling, but it is not known for sure, however, AMD’s Ryzen 7000s are expected to work at even higher temperatures. An X670E AORUS Master motherboard and 64 GB of DDR5-4800 Mhz ram memory were used. running at 3600Mhz. CL 30 (30-29-29-58-87). As there were four RAM modules, their frequencies were reduced from 4800 Mhz. to 3600 Mhz., which is in accordance with the official support reported on the AMD website:

• 1x1R – 5200 MT/s

• 1x2R – 5200 MT/s

• 2x1R – 3600 MT/s

• 2x2R – 3600 MT/s

The Ryzen 9 7950X and the rest of the Ryzen 7000 CPU lineup hit the market along with the new AM5 socket X670E motherboards, featuring PCI Express 5.0 and DDR5 bus technology, on September 27, 2022.

Via: WCCFTech