Sakamoto: With a low profile, Rosa can be the target of attacks for being a woman – 09/12/2022

in participation to UOL News tonight (12), columnist Leonardo Sakamoto spoke about minister Rosa Weber, who took office as president of the STF (Supreme Federal Court). With a more discreet and calm profile, the journalist believes that she should not be seen giving statements and interviews often. In addition, he said that she can be the target of machismo in command of the Court.

“We can expect an increase in attacks against Rosa because she is a woman. We have a woman STF president again, at a time when machismo escalates in Brazil, including institutional ones”, he recalled.

“In addition to the attacks that the STF already has, we can expect attacks on its president precisely because she is a woman”, he continued.

The new president of the Supreme is the third woman in history to reach the command of the Court. She will serve a shorter term than the usual two years. About to turn 74, the minister will reach the mandatory retirement age in October 2023, that is, she will have to spend just over a year in the role.

On Saturday (10), the minister of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) Benedito Gonçalves prohibited President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and the candidate for vice in the campaign, Braga Netto (PL), from using in electoral advertisements the images captured during the events. official on the 7th of September holiday. For the campaigns of candidates Soraya Thronicke (União Brasil) and Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), the president committed abuse of political and economic power and misuse of the media.

To UOL Newsthe Minister of Communications, Fábio Faria, said that the campaign will keep the videos with Bolsonarista supporters.

“I think it’s important to separate the official event from the political event. […] So, there’s no reason to exclude those people who were there in green and yellow watching a political speech. There was no one there who did not want to attend the speech, they were not obliged to be there, both in Brasília, in São Paulo and in Rio.”

