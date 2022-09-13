Samsung makes fun of Apple for lack of innovation and iPhone 14 cameras

In a series of tweets posted after the launch of the iPhone 14 last week, Samsung nudged its rival about its Galaxy devices.

The first is about the foldable ones, where the South Korean says that she already has devices with this novelty for more than two years, asking when Apple will do the same. Samsung takes the opportunity to promote the Galaxy Z Flip 4. The second focuses on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and continues the series of provocations.

Initially, Samsung challenges Apple to enter the foldable segment and begins to poke its rival, claiming that it has not brought innovations and launches the same products over the years.

The South Korean also makes fun of the cameras used by Apple in its iPhones. Samsung says it has been using 108-megapixel cameras for two years, referring to the Galaxy S20 Ultra, while the Pro variants of the iPhone 14 use a 48-megapixel sensor and the base models use a 12-megapixel sensor.

In the commercial, an iPhone user becomes obsessed with the Galaxy Z Flip 4 after seeing it in person for the first time and hearing its qualities.

Since then, she begins to observe the folding movement of various everyday things, such as a book, chair on the bus, yoga pose, until she starts having a nightmare where she is folded and tries to do the same movement on her iPhone, but gives up. and decides to buy the Galaxy Z Flip 4. Watch:

The commercial is inspired by the series “Black Mirror” and has an air of a Saturday Night Live skit, playing with the fact that she always switches to the same cell phone as her favorite brand, but is consumed by her discovery gradually, until she gives in and gives up. , exchanging your iPhone for the new foldable from Samsung.

Although comical, the commercial may annoy some Apple users and intensify animosity with Samsung, in addition to the South Korean choosing the ideal moment: right after the announcement of the new iPhone 14 line.