Samsung mocks iPhone 14 cameras

The smartphone world is increasingly competitive. Manufacturers launch more and more novelties to climb into this contest, although for many years it has been led by the two main companies in the field, Apple and Samsung.

So it’s not uncommon for one to occasionally end up nudging the other in marketing and advertising. Now, with the recent launch of the new iPhone 14, Samsung is taking advantage of the moment to do just that, mocking its main rival a little.

Just before the launch of the new iPhone 14, Samsung released a short video criticizing the lack of innovations in Apple’s devices. In the video, the narrator talks about some premium features such as the highest resolution camera on a smartphone, but making it clear that it will not be from an iPhone user but from his new foldable smartphone, Galaxy Z Fold 4.

“Buckle up for Apple’s latest release as you enter a world where heads will turn, but not your way. The highest resolution camera on a smartphone will be in someone else’s pocket. And that epic photo of the moon that’s getting all the likes won’t be yours because these innovations aren’t coming soon to an iPhone near you. They are already here… in a Galaxy.”

A short time later, she continued bringing the focus to her foldable in a new advertisement where the character meets the company’s new foldable and says “I would never switch to Samsung, I love my phone”. However, in English, the phrase “I love my phone” refers a lot to the sound of “iPhone”, making it clear that it is referring to people who use the iPhone and refuse to exchange the device for others from other companies.

However, over time, she begins to see Samsung’s folding cell phone in various places on a daily basis, and in the end she even tries to fold hers, without success. The advertisement ends with the character taking the current cell phone to enter the Samsung website and buy his Galaxy Z Flip 4.

Now, the company has launched on Twitter some “reactions” to Apple’s launch, where the main focus is to compare its innovations with those of the iPhone 14, launched last week. All of them make it clear that the main point is precisely to focus on this “lack of innovations” on the part of Apple.

In two of the reactions, Samsung asks Apple when the company will start launching its foldable smartphones, as the South Korean manufacturer has already had devices of this type on the market for more than 2 years.

In another post, Samsung announces “slow applause” for the “innovations” (with quotes) announced at the big event on Wednesday, that is, the launch of the iPhone 14. In the video, some people use the Galaxy Z Flip 4 to simulate these slow clapping ironically.

👏 Slow clap 👏 for all the “innovation” announced at the Big Event on Wednesday.@DemiBagby + @tabithablue + @AlexaRoseCarlin + Braden Galloway + Olive Mannella pic.twitter.com/KaZbPCMHca — Samsung Mobile US (@SamsungMobileUS) September 9, 2022

And once again Samsung poked the cameras in the wound in yet another post. The company reveals that it has been using 108-megapixel cameras on its smartphones for two years, as this feature is also present on the Galaxy S20 Ultra, while Apple offers a 48-megapixel sensor on its more advanced devices and on its most basic models 12 megapixels.

Some Apple fans were uncomfortable with the posts, as expected, which ends up further intensifying competition between companies and, consequently, among their admirers.

