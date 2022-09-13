Santos announces departure of coach Lisca after eight games played

O saints announced on Monday afternoon the departure of coach Lisca after just eight games in charge of the team. According to the club, the decision was made in common agreement between the coach and the board.

President Andres Rueda claimed that the club could not link the decision to keep the coach or not with the weekend classic, against Palmeiras. The leader stated that “it is better to sin by action than by omission”.

Lisca and Rueda have already announced the decision to the cast and the coach has already personally said goodbye to the athletes. The coach leaves the team with two wins, three draws and three defeats.

Coach Lisca was the one who asked to leave Santos after not seeing any progress at work. The coach met with President Rueda and an agreement was reached on his departure. The information was released by UOL Esporte and confirmed by Sports Gazette.

Also according to the club, coach Orlando Ribeiro, of the under-20, will take over the team on an interim basis. Claudiomiro will be the assistant, fulfilling the role he was already performing.

Lisca’s relationship with the crowd had been fraying, especially after the last three games. The coach even heard shouts of “donkey” and boos from Santos.

The resignation, however, was not foreseen. Rueda stated on more than one occasion that the idea was to keep Lisca until the end of his term and that he trusted the coach’s work.

In addition to Lisca, assistant coach Marcio Hahn and physical trainer André Volpe left the club.

Santos’ next game will be against Palmeiras, on Sunday, for the 27th round of the Brazilian Championship. The ball rolls at 18:30 (Brasília time), at Allianz Parque.

