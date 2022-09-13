Santos changes strategy to replace Lisca and outlines profile for 2023

Until last Sunday, Santos had Andres Rueda accumulating the functions of president and football executive and Lisca as a prestigious coach in the position. Today (13), the situation is quite different and makes Peixe recalculate the route.

Lisca resigned yesterday, after consecutive defeats to Goiás and Ceará. After praising the coach and promising to stay in 2023, Rueda was surprised and is now looking for a replacement. Lisca lasted less than two months and had a 37% success rate.

Without a coach, Andres Rueda must give up the idea of ​​leaving the football department without a boss. The president is looking for an executive or at least a manager. For the role of manager, Vanderlei Luxemburgo was invited.

Rueda understood that, with the transfer window closed, Santos could play until December alongside Lisca. Now, he believes he needs a director to help him not only in defining the technical committee, but also in adapting new professionals and the club’s day-to-day processes.

Plan A is Sebastián Beccacece, former Argentine coach for Defensa y Justicia. Even without news in the football department, Andres Rueda anticipates and should call the 41-year-old professional. He understands that the coach has the ability to improve the current performance of the team and, above all, lead a strong team in 2023.

Technical quarter in the year

Santos started the season with Fabio Carille, fired him to bring in Fabián Bustos and still had Lisca for less than two months. Not counting former assistant and interim Marcelo Fernandes, Peixe goes to the fourth coach.

Former football executive Edu Dracena relied on the market analysis department to draw up profiles, conduct interviews and bring Bustos, who came from Barcelona de Guayaquil (EQU) and has already returned there. With the elimination in the Sudamericana, Dracena and Bustos left and director Newton Drummond came. Drummond lasted a month, but it was long enough to support Lisca’s coming.

Now, president Andres Rueda needs, again, to bring in a coach and also reinforcements for the football department. His management has already had Cuca, Ariel Holan, Fernando Diniz, Fabio Carille, Fabián Bustos and Lisca as coaches and Felipe Ximenes, Jorge Andrade, André Mazzuco, Edu Dracena and Newton Drummond as directors.

Insecurity

Santos will have difficulty finding professionals because of the instability of technicians and managers. This situation has already occurred before and was aggravated with the departures of Lisca and Drummond.

Vanderlei Luxemburgo, for example, asked President Rueda for time and will evaluate the recent facts of Peixe to decide. In July, the club heard “no” from Ricardo Moreira, Paulo Bracks and Leão.

Aggravating factors are the salary normally below the market and the policy of not stipulating severance penalties for breaches of contract.

hard day to day

O UOL Esporte found that Santos’ routine had recent problems with the lack of a strong football department. Without a director and manager, Peixe had Andres Rueda and Lisca overworked.

Rueda moved his office to CT Rei Pelé and was more present, but does not travel with the delegation. Lisca, in addition to technical and tactical issues, also had to deal with issues such as logistics, compliance with medical protocols and indiscipline.

With no evolution at work and with these difficulties at work, Lisca chose to leave and understands that if Santos doesn’t reform, his replacement will face the same problems.