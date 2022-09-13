Santos goes after Sebástián Beccacece for Lisca’s spot

O saints has a plan for Lisca’s replacement. Peixe intends to hire Argentine coach Sebastián Beccacece, who left Defensa y Justicia last weekend, for the role. The initial information was from the GE.

Contacts between the club and the coach should be made in the coming days. Beccacece has been on Peixe’s radar since Jorge Sampaoli’s departure in 2019. The two worked together in several clubs and in the Chilean national team, always with Sampaoli as coach and Beccacece as an assistant.

As a coach, 41-year-old Sebastián Beccace commanded Defensa Y Justicia twice, Independiente and Racing, all from Argentina. He was champion of the Recopa Argentina by Defensa in the 20/21 season.

In addition to being Sampaoli’s assistant, Beccacece gained prominence in Brazil for eliminating São Paulo in the 2017 Copa Sudamericana, and Flamengo, on penalties, in the 2020 Libertadores, in addition to having beaten Palmeiras once in the group stage. last year’s Copa Libertadores.

This season, Defensa Y Justicia was eliminated in the first phase of the Copa Sudamericana in a group that had LDU and Atlético-GO. In the Argentine Superliga, Defensa is in 23rd place, with 19 points (four wins, seven draws and seven defeats).