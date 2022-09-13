Santos prioritizes Argentine coach Beccacece to replace Lisca

Hours after hearing Lisca’s resignation, Santos already has Plan A: Sebastián Beccacece. The Argentine coach chose to leave Defensa y Justicia (ARG) yesterday (11).

Defensa’s departure has nothing to do with Peixe, not least because president Andres Rueda was surprised by Lisca’s request. Beccacece has already been considered by Santos at other times. Interest in it was initially published by the GE.

The Fish has not yet reached out to Becca directly, but has made contact with her staff. If the professional shows interest, there will be a meeting with President Rueda. For now, the interim is Orlando Ribeiro, under-20 coach.

The coach’s contract would end at Defensa in October, but he anticipated the end of the contract. The Argentine team has a bad campaign and has not replaced important players who were traded. He avoided weariness with the fans and claims that, so far, he has nothing agreed with another club.

“Sometimes you have to leave the place of comfort, what I call my home. I’ve never been booed here,” said Beccacece, in her farewell.

He is 41 years old and was an assistant to Jorge Sampaoli in the national teams of Chile and Argentina. He has directed Universidad de Chile, Independiente and Racing, and was Recopa champion for Defensa y Justicia in 2021.

Santos sees Beccacece with the ideal profile to play the 2023 planning. With weeks free and in 10th place in the Brazilian Championship, Peixe could facilitate the Argentine’s adaptation.