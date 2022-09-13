Sao Paulo vs Inter LIVE (0-1) | 09/12/2022

Carol hits the beam. Rafa brakes almost to score on the rebound, but referee gives her a touch of dominance.

Cacau risks a cross kick, the ball explodes in defense and goes to a corner.

Let’s go to 49.

São Paulo tries to play in the area. Inter’s defense departs.

Card for Dani Silva.

Micaelly goes for a free kick, but Mayara defends with her feet and saves Inter from suffering a draw.

Yaya gets a penalty.

Card for Maressa.

São Paulo takes a free-kick in the area, Inter’s defense sends it to a corner.

Fabi Simões receives, enters the area and shoots. Carla makes a beautiful save.

São Paulo attacks from the right with Travalão. Inter’s defense leaves for a corner.

Fê Palermo crosses, Inter’s defense leaves.

Lelê invades the penalty area and finishes with great force. Ball goes up too much and goes over the tricolor goal.

Cacau gets the leftover ball dispute in the colorada area and risks a long shot, but sends it out.

Now it was Fê Palermo’s turn to cross, but Inter’s defense pushes away again. Corner for Sao Paulo.

Micaelly makes a good play, invades the area and takes a risk. The ball explodes in Inter’s defense.

Naná risks the cross, but Inter’s defense pushes away.

São Paulo’s team recovers the ball and Fê Palermo tries to play with Micaelly, but Inter’s defense is more efficient and pushes away.

Card for Isabela Capelinha.

Travalão crosses, the ball deflects in defense and goes out for a corner.

Smile falls after shock in the area and is left feeling. Athlete receives medical care.

Ball rolling in the second stage.

Sao Paulo 0x1 Inter.

Let’s go to 46.

Dani crosses but throws it straight out.

Millene starts in the middle and opens with Fabi Simões on the right, but the player suffers the tricolor cut.

Duda Sampaio does the lifting on the dead ball and Naná takes it in a corner.

Fê Palermo kicks, but the ball explodes in Inter’s defense.

New corner for São Paulo.

Corner for Sao Paulo. The tricolors asked for a penalty in the bid, but the referee ordered them to continue.

Shasha manages to bring the ball up to São Paulo, but Inter makes the cut.

Dani risks a long shot on the left and Mayara makes a save.

São Paulo responds with Naná, but goalkeeper Colorada makes the save. Corner for Tricolor.

Duda takes the leftovers and crosses. Deviation happens in the middle, Maii Maii takes it first and sends the ball over the opposing goalkeeper to open the score of the match!

The ball is left for Shasha in the area, but at the time of the kick she misses and catches the ball’s ear.

Fê Palermo tries to enter the area, but is disarmed. Corner for Tricolor.

Maiara risks a long shot and sends the ball to the goalkeeper Carlinha’s post.

Micaelly steals the ball at the entrance of the area, comes face to face with the goalkeeper and sends the ball into the opponent’s hands. On the rebound, the player passes to Rafa Travalão to finish, but the goalkeeper makes our save.

In the charge, Micaelly kicks straight into the goal and the ball passes dangerously, but goes out.

Card for Isabela.

Dangerous foul for São Paulo.

Rafa Travalão receives on the right and kicks. The ball explodes in Inter’s defense.

Inter have a chance on the corner, but Yaya pushes the danger away.

Corner for Inter.

After a corner kick, Fê Palermo climbs and deflects with danger. The ball passes close to the goal and goes out.

Corner for Sao Paulo.

Fê Palermo shoots, the ball deflects midway and stays alive in the area. Colored defense departs again.

Fê Palermo crosses, but the Colorada defense pushes away.

Naná tries to cross, but plays straight through the back line.

Ball rolling in Morumbi.

Playing the national anthem!

Mayara; Capelinha, Bruna Benitez, Sorriso and Isabela; Juliana, Duda, Maiara; Fabi Simões, Millene and Lelê.

Carla Maria; Fê Palermo, Pardal, Thais and Dani; Maressa, Yaya and Micaelly, Naná, Shasha and Travalão.

In addition to the real time here at VAVEL Brasil, the match between São Paulo vs Internação will be broadcast live on SporTV and Eleven Sports.

May (Gabi Barbieri); Capelinha, Bruna Benites, Sorriso and Isabela; Ju Ferreira, Duda Sampaio and Maiara; Fabi Simões, Millene Fernandes and Lelê.

For this match, Inter will count on the return of goalkeeper Gabi Barbieri, who won bronze with the Brazilian team at the U-20 World Cup. Strikers Priscila and Mileninha, who also participated in the campaign, were not related due to physical problems. The list of absences also includes Zóio and Djeni, who are recovering from surgeries to correct injuries, are out.

Carla; Fê Palermo, Pardal, Thais Regina and Dani; Vitória Yayá (Formiga), Maressa and Micaelly; Naná, Shasha and Rafa Travalão.

For the clash against Inter, coach Lucas Piccinato will have the return of midfielder Vitória Yayá, who was with the Brazilian team in the dispute of the U-20 World Cup and should return to the starting lineup. In addition to her, were also in Costa Rica: the sides Ravena and Ana Clara and the forward Dudinha.

The second finalist of the Brazilian Women’s Championship will be announced this Monday (12), when São Paulo and Internacional will play their semifinal return match, starting at 5:30 pm, at Morumbi.