‘Sausage Fingers’: Understand the Possible Causes of King Charles’ Swollen Hands

With the recent coronation of king charles after death of queen elizabeth II, images of the new King of England naturally began to circulate on social media and in the press. With that, a characteristic of Charles III, which was already known to the public, was once again the subject of debate: the extremely swollen hands of the new king.

Despite being new to many people, the swollen appearance of King Charles have been a topic of discussion in England for at least a year now, but the royal family has never made any statement on the matter until then. According to Google Trends data, there have been spikes in demand in the last 12 months related to Charles III’s swollen fingers.

There is speculation as to the reason for the swelling, the symptom is common in cases of high fluid retention called edema, which can be caused by excess salt, use of certain medications, excessive alcohol use, diabetes, cirrhosis and even heart problems. According to British doctor Gareth Nye, in an interview with the Daily Mail, edema can also just be a sign of old age. “To see if this really is the cause [edema]you should press on the swollen area for 15 seconds to see if it causes a depression in the area,” he explained.

Nye also comments on another possible cause for the condition. ‘Arthritis is another common condition in people over 60. It often affects three main areas of the hand – the thumb joint or the finger joints,” she said. “Fingers are often stiff, painful, and swollen, and while medication can help with the pain, the swelling may remain,” she explains.

internet reacts

Social networks naturally did not let the detail go unnoticed and many theories and memes were generated. Most of the publications raised the hypothesis of alcohol abuse, suggested increased water intake or joked about the possible duration of the new reign. Check out:

I don’t know how long CARLOS’ reign lasts pic.twitter.com/8ogNcS1mLx — SNEL 🏴‍☠️ (@__Snel) September 8, 2022

Boy “King Charles” if you continue on the diet based on popcorn until Christmas… This ring if they don’t call a tinsmith this man will lose his finger pic.twitter.com/8FaVzB9wf4 — Matheus Buente (@MatheusBuente) September 10, 2022

Good morning, have you had water today? pic.twitter.com/yVSWqeBrGG — Matheus Buente (@MatheusBuente) September 12, 2022

just for the record that I lost control of my life. 1:23 am and me researching why Charles has sausage fingers 🤔 — robert (@rbeta_) September 12, 2022

King Charles’ fingers look like those spicy sausages. Just need to fry. https://t.co/cRjQ9I2HJP pic.twitter.com/ZSoMx3Hn05 — The People in Power (@EletricPhuneral) September 12, 2022

