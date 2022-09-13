SC is the 2nd state with the most billionaires in the country; most of them are from the same company

our billionaires

Another 2022 ranking of Brazilian billionaires came out, which are 284. But what stands out in the Forbes Brasil list is SC, which after São Paulo, with 113, has 38, of which 29 are shareholders of the energy multinational Weg, based in Jaraguá do Sul and where most of them live. Billionaires, in fact, and very discreet, by the way; unlike the self-styled and more than displayed “trillionaires” from a certain city in the south of Santa Catarina.



privilege denied

From Thursday until the last few hours, Brazilians have signed up to a petition on the change.org platform, in solidarity (at least in that!) with the Federal Supreme Court, which, unanimously (phew!), denied the obscene “right” to a 60-day vacation for Union lawyers, as well as the infamous additional 1/3 of the remuneration and amounts corresponding to periods not taken by them. The judgment has general repercussions, that is, the decision will serve as a guideline for all courts in Brazil.

Nepotism in the S System

In an extensive follow-up to evaluate S System units across the country, the Federal Court of Auditors found numerous irregularities, such as the hiring of companies with directors or employees of the entities (102 cases) and nepotism (1,370). In the first case, Senac, Sesi and Senai of Santa Catarina were informed for immediate action. At Sesc, in particular, there are historical cases of nepotism, from decades under the command of the same leaders. According to budgets approved for the year 2020, the S System has R$32.4 billion in resources for this year, of which R$22.7 billion (70%) come from compulsory contributions.

Equation

Governor Moacir Sopelsa signed his first state law. It is 18,508, determining that congenital malformations, such as cleft lip and palate and/or craniofacial anomalies and related syndromes, be equated with physical disabilities for legal purposes in the state of SC, except for those considered rehabilitated.

in compliance

The Federal Regional Court of the 4th Region judged the merits of an appeal that alleged irregularities in the process of choosing the rector of UFSC, made in April of this year for allegedly not respecting the weight of the professors’ vote, and confirmed the legality of the electoral procedures. . The TRF unanimously understood that the consultation was of an informal nature. Therefore, the institution could adopt its own voting criteria.

waiver

Another bureaucratic cancer is eliminated in SC. Recommended by the MP-SC, Celesc is no longer requiring notarization in the exchange of ownership in electricity bills. No offense to ask: in what way did such a stupid demand give more or less credibility to the operation? Would Celesc (or will) verify whether that acknowledgment was (or is) inauthentic?

cooperativism

Information from the Central Bank: more than 75% (270 thousand) of the 362 thousand inhabitants of Blumenau are members of credit cooperatives. Thus, it can be considered a national leader in the matter. For comparison: in the city of São Paulo there are 192 thousand. So much business union encourages entrepreneurship and education, resulting in economic and social development, which generates work and income for the entire community.

Debauchery

Information from the Municipal Health Foundation of Tubarão is causing revolt: between January and August of this year, the entity provided 21,536 consultations with specialist doctors, but 6,393 were not performed because patients did not attend and did not give any justification. No comments.

Opposite effect

To check it out in a little while: Saturday’s controversial decision by Minister Benedito Gonçalves, of the Superior Electoral Court, in response to a request from Lula’s coalition, to prevent Bolsonaro from using images of the September 7 acts at election time, will only help the president. If it was from the civic charts, yes. But it was not the case.

disagreements

Political analyst Cláudio Humberto is right to say that the ban on carrying a cell phone when voting, ordered by the Superior Electoral Court, is more rigorous than that imposed on criminals in prisons. The threat is to “arrest” the voter who fails to comply with the resolution, although it is not a crime to have a cell phone. Smuggling cell phones into a prison is a crime provided for in the Penal Code. But the “supreme” are still debating whether cell phones in prisons are protected by “prisoners’ secrecy.”

