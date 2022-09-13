See celebrity looks on the red carpet

The 2022 Emmys take place today, and stars and guests rule the red carpet!

The ceremony organized by the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences takes place today in Los Angeles, and nominated actors and actresses, as well as producers, producers, writers and directors are in attendance.

This year, the series “Succession” (HBO) is the champion of nominations, with 25 nominations, followed by “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+) and “The White Lotus” (HBO), with 20 each.

In addition, in the dispute over platforms, the fight is fierce between Netflix and HBO / HBO Max. Last year, the streaming giant was the most victorious. This year, HBO/HBO Max lead the way with 140 nominations. Netflix accumulates 105.

Emmys 2022: See the looks of the celebrities on the red carpet

Zendaya is nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for the second season of 'Euphoria' - Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Zendaya is nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for the second season of ‘Euphoria’

'The Great' actress Elle Fanning - ROBYN BECK/AFP

‘The Great’ Actress Elle Fanning

Sydney Sweeney, from 'Euphoria' and 'The White Lotus' - ROBYN BECK/AFP

Sydney Sweeney of ‘Euphoria’ and ‘The White Lotus’

Korean actor Lee Jung-jae is up for an Emmy for his performance in Netflix's 'Round 6' - AUDE GUERRUCCI/REUTERS

Korean actor Lee Jung-jae is up for an Emmy for his performance in Netflix’s ‘Round 6’.

Sandra Oh Nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for 'Killing Eve' - AUDE GUERRUCCI/REUTERS

Sandra Oh Nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for ‘Killing Eve’

'The White Lotus' actress Alexandra Daddario - CHRIS DELMAS/AFP

‘The White Lotus’ actress Alexandra Daddario

'Insecure' revelation, Natasha Rothwell competes for an Emmy for 'The White Lotus' - AUDE GUERRUCCI/REUTERS

‘Insecure’ newcomer Natasha Rothwell up for an Emmy for ‘The White Lotus’

Actor Bob Odenkirk is nominated for an Emmy 2022 for the final season of 'Better Call Saul', a spin-off of 'Breaking Bad' - CHRIS DELMAS/AFP

Actor Bob Odenkirk is nominated for an Emmy 2022 for the final season of ‘Better Call Saul’, a spin-off of ‘Breaking Bad’

Brett Goldstein, actor and producer of 'Ted Lasso', who plays Roy Kent - CHRIS DELMAS/AFP

Brett Goldstein, actor and producer of ‘Ted Lasso’

Jean Smart, from 'Hacks', is up for Best Actress in a Comedy Series - AUDE GUERRUCCI/REUTERS

Jean Smart from ‘Hacks’ wins Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Andrew Garfield is up for an Emmy for his performance in the series 'In the Name of Heaven' - CHRIS DELMAS/AFP

Andrew Garfield is up for an Emmy for his role in ‘In the Name of Heaven’

Korean actress Jung Ho-yeon stars in 'Round 6' - ROBYN BECK/AFP

Korean actress Jung Ho-yeon, starring revealed in ‘Round 6’

Park Hae-Soo, Lee Jung-Jae, Kim Ji-Yeon, Hwang Dong-Hyuk, Jung Ho-Yeon and Oh Young-Soo: The Cast of 'Round 6' - RINGO CHIU/REUTERS

Park Hae-Soo, Lee Jung-Jae, Kim Ji-Yeon, Hwang Dong-Hyuk, Jung Ho-Yeon and Oh Young-Soo: The Cast of ‘Round 6’

Rhea Seehorn is up for an Emmy for the final season of 'Better Call Saul' - CHRIS DELMAS/AFP

Rhea Seehorn is up for an Emmy for the final season of ‘Better Call Saul’

Amanda Seyfried from 'The Dropout' - RINGO CHIU/REUTERS

Amanda Seyfried from ‘The Dropout’

Julia Garner arrives accompanied by Mark Foster; Actress Nominated for 'Inventing Anna' and 'Ozark' - RINGO CHIU/REUTERS

Julia Garner arrives accompanied by Mark Foster; Actress up for ‘Inventing Anna’ and ‘Ozark’

Quinta Brunson, protagonist and creator of the comedy series 'Abbott Elementary' - Frazer Harrison/AFP

Quinta Brunson, protagonist and creator of the comedy series ‘Abbott Elementary’

Kerry Washington is up for an Emmy for Outstanding Live Variety Special - CHRIS DELMAS/AFP

Kerry Washington is nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Live Variety Special

