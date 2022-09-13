See celebrity looks on the red carpet

The 2022 Emmys take place today, and stars and guests rule the red carpet!
The ceremony organized by the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences takes place today in Los Angeles, and nominated actors and actresses, as well as producers, producers, writers and directors are in attendance.
This year, the series “Succession” (HBO) is the champion of nominations, with 25 nominations, followed by “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+) and “The White Lotus” (HBO), with 20 each.
In addition, in the dispute over platforms, the fight is fierce between Netflix and HBO / HBO Max. Last year, the streaming giant was the most victorious. This year, HBO/HBO Max lead the way with 140 nominations. Netflix accumulates 105.
Emmys 2022: See the looks of the celebrities on the red carpet
Zendaya is nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for the second season of ‘Euphoria’
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
‘The Great’ Actress Elle Fanning
ROBYN BECK/AFP
Sydney Sweeney of ‘Euphoria’ and ‘The White Lotus’
ROBYN BECK/AFP
Korean actor Lee Jung-jae is up for an Emmy for his performance in Netflix’s ‘Round 6’.
AUDE GUERRUCCI/REUTERS
Sandra Oh Nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for ‘Killing Eve’
AUDE GUERRUCCI/REUTERS
‘The White Lotus’ actress Alexandra Daddario
CHRIS DELMAS/AFP
‘Insecure’ newcomer Natasha Rothwell up for an Emmy for ‘The White Lotus’
AUDE GUERRUCCI/REUTERS
Actor Bob Odenkirk is nominated for an Emmy 2022 for the final season of ‘Better Call Saul’, a spin-off of ‘Breaking Bad’
CHRIS DELMAS/AFP
Brett Goldstein, actor and producer of ‘Ted Lasso’
CHRIS DELMAS/AFP
Jean Smart from ‘Hacks’ wins Best Actress in a Comedy Series
AUDE GUERRUCCI/REUTERS
Andrew Garfield is up for an Emmy for his role in ‘In the Name of Heaven’
CHRIS DELMAS/AFP
Korean actress Jung Ho-yeon, starring revealed in ‘Round 6’
ROBYN BECK/AFP
Park Hae-Soo, Lee Jung-Jae, Kim Ji-Yeon, Hwang Dong-Hyuk, Jung Ho-Yeon and Oh Young-Soo: The Cast of ‘Round 6’
RINGO CHIU/REUTERS
Rhea Seehorn is up for an Emmy for the final season of ‘Better Call Saul’
CHRIS DELMAS/AFP
Amanda Seyfried from ‘The Dropout’
RINGO CHIU/REUTERS
Julia Garner arrives accompanied by Mark Foster; Actress up for ‘Inventing Anna’ and ‘Ozark’
RINGO CHIU/REUTERS
Quinta Brunson, protagonist and creator of the comedy series ‘Abbott Elementary’
Frazer Harrison/AFP
Kerry Washington is nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Live Variety Special