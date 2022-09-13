See celebrity looks on the red carpet

The 2022 Emmys take place today, and stars and guests rule the red carpet!

The ceremony organized by the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences takes place today in Los Angeles, and nominated actors and actresses, as well as producers, producers, writers and directors are in attendance.

This year, the series “Succession” (HBO) is the champion of nominations, with 25 nominations, followed by “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+) and “The White Lotus” (HBO), with 20 each.

In addition, in the dispute over platforms, the fight is fierce between Netflix and HBO / HBO Max. Last year, the streaming giant was the most victorious. This year, HBO/HBO Max lead the way with 140 nominations. Netflix accumulates 105.

Emmys 2022: See the looks of the celebrities on the red carpet