See list of participants of ‘A Fazenda 14’

On the night of this Monday (12) the premiere of the 14th season of “The Farm 2022”at Record TV. During the live program, presenter Adriane Galisteu presented the 20 participants of the reality, in addition to news from this edition, such as the new Paiol.

According to the broadcasting schedule, the program starts at 23:00after the soap opera ‘Amor Sem Igual’.

Also during the live, the public got to know all five candidates for pawn or pawn, who will be confined in the Paiol and will compete for the public’s preference for the 21st and final spot in the program.

Among them is Bia Miranda, granddaughter of the singer and ex-peasant Gretchen. The 18-year-old was recently involved in controversy after being with former player Adriano Imperador.

Check out the list of participants of ‘The Farm 14’:

Ellen Cardoso (Strawberry Short Woman)

The first name revealed was that of Ellen Cardoso, the Strawberry Woman, wife of singer Naldo Benny. After the announcement, she answered a series of questions from journalists invited to the press conference.

martian redhead

The second announced was Ruivinha de Marte, influencer with more than 24 million followers. The 25-year-old is from Amazonas and became famous for her clumsy dances on social media.

Deborah Albuquerque

Subtitle: Daborah was the third announced on the program Photograph: reproduction/Instagram

Deborah Albuquerque is an influencer and former participant of Power Couple Brasil, where she competed with her husband Bruno Salomão.

Thomas Costa

Subtitle: Thomaz Costa was the fourth announced on the reality show Photograph: reproduction/Instagram

Actor and voice actor Thomaz Costa was the fourth announced. He is Larissa Manoela’s ex and became known nationally because of the character Daniel Zapata, in the telenovela Carrossel.

Iran Malfitano

Subtitle: Iran is the 5th announced Photograph: reproduction/Instagram

Actor Iran Malfitano started his career in Malhação, on TV Globo. On television, he has participated in soap operas such as ‘Kubanacan’ and ‘Cobras & Lagartos’.

Deolane Bezerra

Subtitle: Deolane was the sixth announced on the reality this Tuesday (6) Photograph: reproduction/Instagram

Deolane Bezerra is called ‘Doctor’ on the Internet. Deolane gained the spotlight shortly after the death of her husband MC Kevin, who fell from the balcony of a hotel in Rio de Janeiro. On the internet, she is known for her work as a lawyer and, now, as a singer, in addition to her imposing way of dealing with ‘haters’ on social networks.

Kerline Kardoso

Kerline Cardoso, from Ceará, is a former participant of BBB 21, the first edition being eliminated. However, the lightning participation yielded a lot of confusion and memes. She works as an influencer.

Tiago Ramos

Subtitle: Tiago Ramos is also a model and digital influencer. Photograph: Reproduction / Instagram

Tiago Ramos became known as Neymar’s mother’s ex. He is a gamer and was once a football player.

Rosiane Pinheiro

Rosiane Pinheiro, 48 years old, is a dancer and actress. She was featured in the Bahian pagode group Gang do Samba in the 1990s. She was a finalist in the “Morena do Tchan” contest in 1997 on TV Globo’s Domingão do Faustão program — losing first place to Scheila Carvalho.

Shayan

An Iranian based in Brazil, he had a remarkable stint on the Netflix reality show “Marriage at Blind”. He was part of a controversial couple with Ana Prado.

Ingrid Ohara

Digital influencer with over 24 million followers on social media. She participated in “De Vacation with Ex”, reality show on MTV.

Lucas Santos

Lucas Santos is 21 years old and is an actor and singer. He starred in the children’s soap opera “Carrossel”. Lucas was born in São Paulo, where he still lives.

Vini Buttel

Vini Buttel is a model and has participated in the reality show “De Férias com Ex” in the third season, where he had clashes with several participants.

Tati Zaqui

Tati is a funk artist, is 28 years old, and has more than 13 million followers on social media.

Pele Milflows

Singer Pelé Milflows went viral on social media performing rap songs.

Bruno Thalamo

Bruno Tálamo is a reporter for the program ‘A Tarde É Sua’, on RedeTV!.

Bárbara Borges

Bárbara Borges is an actress and is 43 years old. She acted in several global soap operas such as “Porto dos Milagres”, “A Senhora do Destino” and “Balacobaco”.

André Marinho

André Marinho is a singer. He became famous for participating in the band Br’oz. He participated in Power Couple Brasil” with Drika Marinho.

Petála Barreiras

The 23-year-old influencer is the ex-wife of Marcos Araújo, a businessman. The name of the ex-couple was in judicial controversy due to allegations of aggression.

Alex Gallete

Youtuber and digital influencer Alex Gallete has already participated in the reality show “A Casa”, also on Record TV.

Paiol participants

This year, there will be five participants in the Paiol. The vote that chooses who enters the Farm is now open on the R7 website. Are they: