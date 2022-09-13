see participate and compete for the prize of R$ 75 million

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago Business Comments Off on see participate and compete for the prize of R$ 75 million 2 Views

Among the passions of Brazilians, in addition to football, is the possibility of earning extra income through sweepstakes. In this way, a modality that is very well known and used by Brazilians is the Federal Lottery games.

The most famous of them, Mega-Sena, offers very high values, which can turn a citizen into a millionaire. However, for that, it is necessary to choose the numbers you want and hope that they are drawn.

Mega-Sena accumulated ONCE AGAIN: see participate and compete for the prize of R$ 75 million
Discover the prize of this contest – Image: @jeanedeoliveirafotografia / pronatec.pro.br

Accumulated Mega Sena

The last Mega-Sena draw took place on the 8th, on Saturday, however, no player managed to hit all the winning numbers alone. Therefore, contest number 2,518 had the accumulated value, with a forecast of R$ 75 million.

In this contest, which took place in São Paulo, the six numbers drawn were 03, 22, 23, 44, 53 and 60. However, despite not having a single winner, there were people who managed to make five or four dozen hits.

In this way, 112 people hit the corner, achieving the value of R$ 39,587.01. Already, on the court, there were 7,288 players who will receive the amount of R$ 869.08.

Know more: THIS is the price for watching a World Cup game in Qatar; Brazilians are shocked

How to bet on Mega Sena

There are a few ways to be able to bet on Mega-Sena. The first one is going in person to one of the Lottery Houses in Brazil. Upon arrival, simply choose the Mega-Sena ticket at the counter.

The player needs to select 6 numbers from the 60 available. After that, just take the game to one of the cashiers and pay R$ 4.50. Those who are interested can choose dozens more to increase the chance of the game, however, it is important to remember that by doing this, the person will pay more.

Those who wish can also be part of a pool. The company itself already has some available for those who wish to participate.

playing online

For those who don’t want to leave the house, there is the possibility of being able to play online. Thus, the interested party should visit the Caixa Econômica Federal website dedicated exclusively to this purpose. It can be accessed at https://www.loteriasonline.caixa.gov.br.

Once on the page, just select the Mega-Sena modality and, as in the face-to-face game, choose the numbers you want to bet. Once that’s done, just add the ticket to the cart and proceed to payment.

However, it is important to remember that online, it is necessary to pay via credit card. In addition, it is necessary to spend at least R$ 30 on games.

See too: Where to watch Champions League games for free? And when does the group stage start?

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

For the 11th week, gasoline drops another 2.5% and reaches R$ 5.04 at gas stations – News

O average price of gasoline in the country’s gas stations fell another 2.5% …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved