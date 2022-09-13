See photos of Zotac’s GeForce RTX 4090

The line should mark the debut of a new visual identity marked by rounded edges

As the official announcement of the GeForce RTX 4090, several manufacturers are already finalizing the production of their own versions of it. This is the case of zotacwhose Basic model has already started to appear in photos posted on the social network Baiduconfirming several of its visual characteristics.

The photographs released by the network show both the official box of the product as several of its units aligned on a surface. The graphics cards look quite different from the test model leaked a few days ago, featuring a finish with rounded edges and the manufacturer’s symbol.

What stands out most about Zotac’s GeForce RTX 4090 is the considerable sizewhich makes room for three high-performance cooling fans work. Unfortunately, the quality of the packaging does not reveal many technical details of the product, apart from the compatibility with a dual bios system and with Zotac solutions like Icestorm 3.0 cooling and Firestorm configuration software.

RTX 4090 must have more than twice the power of the RTX 3090

While NVIDIA has yet to officially release details of its new product, preliminary information indicates that it must be based on the AD102 GPU. The expectation is that the basic version of the model will bring 16348 CUDA cores, 24GB of GDDR6X VRAM memory and an indicated power consumption of 450W.

The first 3D Mark benchmarks show that the new model can offer more than twice the performance of the RTX 3090also exceeding by far the RTX 3090Ti. There is also the expectation that it will operate relatively fresh, with temperatures not exceeding 65°Ceven at higher workloads.

So far, however, All information is just speculation that have not yet been confirmed by NVIDIA. This should happen on the 20th of this monthwhen she will give an official presentation of her “Project Beyond” during the opening of the GTC conference, which also promises news about areas such as the metaverse and artificial intelligence.

GeForce RTX 40 announcement may accompany new mid-range RTX 30 models

NVIDIA would be betting on memory upgrades for the RTX 3060Ti and RTX 3070Ti cards



…..

Source: VideoCardz