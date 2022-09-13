see the full list of award winners

The biggest night of television and streaming awards has arrived, the 74th edition of the Emmy Awards takes place today, in Los Angeles, to celebrate the best series and the best performances that have passed through the screens in the last year.
Actor and comedian Kenan Thompson of “Saturday Night Live” and “Kenan and Kel” is the master of ceremonies responsible for making sure everything runs on time.
Of all the series nominated, “Succession” (HBO) is the nominee champion (25), followed by “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+) and “The White Lotus” (HBO) with 20 each.
Among the highlights is also the series “Round 6” (Netflix), which became the first attraction predominantly spoken in a language other than English to be nominated for the main category. The Korean drama, which already has a second season guaranteed, had 14 nominations.
The dispute over platform remains fierce between Netflix and HBO, as has become a tradition in recent years. This time, HBO and HBO Max have 140 nominations, and Netflix comes in runner-up with 105.
The ceremony is shown in Brazil through the pay channels TNT and TNT Séries, and awards the main statuettes of the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences award. Technical category winners were announced at events on September 3 and 4.
On both nights, streaming platforms dropped ahead of television stations, with productions from HBO/HBO Max and Netflix boasting the most wins. The Emmy awarded a posthumous award to Chadwick Boseman, famous for his role in “Black Panther”, for his voice role in the Disney+ animated series “What If…”.
Check out the list of nominees and follow live for the full list of winners.
best drama series
- Better Call Saul
- euphoria
- ozark
- Severance
- round 6
- Stranger Things
- Succession
- yellowjackets
best comedy series
- Abbott Elementary
- Barry
- Curb Your Enthusiasm
- hacks
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Only Murders in the Building
- Ted Lasso
- What We Do In the Shadows
Best Limited Series or Anthology Series
- dopesick
- The Dropout
- inventing Anna
- Pam & Tommy
- The White Lotus
best TV movie
- Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers
- Ray Donovan: The Movie
- Reno 911!: The Hunt For QAnon
- The Survivor
- Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas
Best Actress in a Drama Series
- Jodie Comer – Killing Eve
- Laura Linney – Ozark
- Melanie Lynskey – Yellowjackets
- Sandra Oh – Killing Eve
- Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show
- Zendaya – Euphoria
Best Actor in a Drama Series
- Jason Bateman – Ozark
- Brian Cox – Succession
- Lee Jung-jae – Round 6
- Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
- Adam Scott – Severance
- Jeremy Strong – Succession
Best Actress in a Comedy Series
- Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelours Mrs. Maisel
- Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
- Kaley Cuoco – The Fligth Attendant
- Elle Fanning – The Great
- Issa Rae – Insecure
- Jean Smart – Hacks
Best Actor in a Comedy Series
- Donald Glover – Atlanta
- Bill Hader – Barry
- Nicholhas Hoult – The Great
- Steve Martin – Only Murders in The Building
- Martin Short – Only Murders in The Building
- Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie
- Toni Collette – The Staircase
- Julia Garner – Inventing Anna
- Lily James – Pam & Tommy
- Sarah Paulson – Impeachment: American Crime Story
- Margaret Qualley – Maid
- Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout
Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie
- Colin Firth – The Staircase
- Andrew Garfield – Under The Banner of Heaven
- Oscar Isaac – Scenes from a Marriage
- WINNER – Michael Keaton – Dopesick
- Himesh Patel – Station Eleven
- Sebastian Stan – Pam & Tommy
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
- Patricia Arquette – Severance
- WINNER – Julia Garner – Ozark
- Jung Ho-yeon – Round 6
- Christinna Ricci – Yellowjackets
- Rhea Seehorn – Better Call Saul
- J. Smith-Cameron – Succession
- Sarah Snook – Succession
- Sydney Sweeney – Euphoria
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
- Nicholas Braun – Succession
- Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
- Kieran Culkin – Succession
- Park Hae-soo – Round 6
- WINNER – Matthew Macfadyen – Succession
- John Turturro – Severance
- Christopher Walken – Severance
- Oh Yeong-su – Round 6
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
- Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
- Janelle James – Abbot Elementary
- Kate McKinnon – Saturday Night Live
- Sarah Niles – Ted Lasso
- WINNER – Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary
- Juno Temple – Ted Lasso
- Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
- Anthony Carrigan – Barry
- WINNER – Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso
- Toheeb Jimoh – Ted Lasso
- Nick Mohammed – Ted Lasso
- Tony Shalhoub – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary
- Henry Winkler – Barry
- Bowen Yang – Saturday Night Live
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie
- Connie Britton – The White Lotus
- Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus
- Alexandra Daddario – The White Lotus
- Kaitlyn Dever – Dopesick
- Natasha Rothwell – The White Lotus
- Sydney Sweeney – The White Lotus
- Mare Winningham – Dopesick
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie
- WINNER – Murray Barlett – The White Lotus
- Jake Lacy – The White Lotus
- Will Poulter – Dopesick
- Seth Rogen – Pam & Tommy
- Peter Sarsgaard – Dopesick
- Michael Stuhlbarg – Dopesick
- Steve Zahn – The White Lotus
Best Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
- Jane Adams – Hacks
- Harriet Sanson Harris – Hacks
- Jane Lynch – Only Murders in The Building
- Laurie Metcalf – Hacks
- Kaitlin Olson – Hacks
- Harriet Walter – Ted Lasso
Best Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
- Adrien Brody – Succession
- James Cromwell – Succession
- Colman Domingo – Euphoria
- Arian Moayed – Succession
- Tom Pelphrey – Ozark
- Alexander Skarsgard – Succession
Best talk show variety show
- The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
- Jimmy KimmelLive!
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
- Late Night with Seth Meyers
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Best competition reality show
- The Amazing Race
- Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls
- Nailed It!
- Rupaul’s Drag Race
- Top Chef
- The Voice