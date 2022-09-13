see the full list of award winners

The biggest night of television and streaming awards has arrived, the 74th edition of the Emmy Awards takes place today, in Los Angeles, to celebrate the best series and the best performances that have passed through the screens in the last year.

Actor and comedian Kenan Thompson of “Saturday Night Live” and “Kenan and Kel” is the master of ceremonies responsible for making sure everything runs on time.

Of all the series nominated, “Succession” (HBO) is the nominee champion (25), followed by “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+) and “The White Lotus” (HBO) with 20 each.

Among the highlights is also the series “Round 6” (Netflix), which became the first attraction predominantly spoken in a language other than English to be nominated for the main category. The Korean drama, which already has a second season guaranteed, had 14 nominations.

The dispute over platform remains fierce between Netflix and HBO, as has become a tradition in recent years. This time, HBO and HBO Max have 140 nominations, and Netflix comes in runner-up with 105.

The ceremony is shown in Brazil through the pay channels TNT and TNT Séries, and awards the main statuettes of the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences award. Technical category winners were announced at events on September 3 and 4.

On both nights, streaming platforms dropped ahead of television stations, with productions from HBO/HBO Max and Netflix boasting the most wins. The Emmy awarded a posthumous award to Chadwick Boseman, famous for his role in “Black Panther”, for his voice role in the Disney+ animated series “What If…”.

Check out the list of nominees and follow live for the full list of winners.

Emmys 2022: See the looks of the celebrities on the red carpet

1 / 18 Zendaya is nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for the second season of ‘Euphoria’ Frazer Harrison/Getty Images two / 18 ‘The Great’ Actress Elle Fanning ROBYN BECK/AFP 3 / 18 Sydney Sweeney of ‘Euphoria’ and ‘The White Lotus’ ROBYN BECK/AFP 4 / 18 Korean actor Lee Jung-jae is up for an Emmy for his performance in Netflix’s ‘Round 6’. AUDE GUERRUCCI/REUTERS 5 / 18 Sandra Oh Nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for ‘Killing Eve’ AUDE GUERRUCCI/REUTERS 6 / 18 ‘The White Lotus’ actress Alexandra Daddario CHRIS DELMAS/AFP 7 / 18 ‘Insecure’ newcomer Natasha Rothwell up for an Emmy for ‘The White Lotus’ AUDE GUERRUCCI/REUTERS 8 / 18 Actor Bob Odenkirk is nominated for an Emmy 2022 for the final season of ‘Better Call Saul’, a spin-off of ‘Breaking Bad’ CHRIS DELMAS/AFP 9 / 18 Brett Goldstein, actor and producer of ‘Ted Lasso’ CHRIS DELMAS/AFP 10 / 18 Jean Smart from ‘Hacks’ wins Best Actress in a Comedy Series AUDE GUERRUCCI/REUTERS 11 / 18 Andrew Garfield is up for an Emmy for his role in ‘In the Name of Heaven’ CHRIS DELMAS/AFP 12 / 18 Korean actress Jung Ho-yeon, starring revealed in ‘Round 6’ ROBYN BECK/AFP 13 / 18 Park Hae-Soo, Lee Jung-Jae, Kim Ji-Yeon, Hwang Dong-Hyuk, Jung Ho-Yeon and Oh Young-Soo: The Cast of ‘Round 6’ RINGO CHIU/REUTERS 14 / 18 Rhea Seehorn is up for an Emmy for the final season of ‘Better Call Saul’ CHRIS DELMAS/AFP 15 / 18 Amanda Seyfried from ‘The Dropout’ RINGO CHIU/REUTERS 16 / 18 Julia Garner arrives accompanied by Mark Foster; Actress up for ‘Inventing Anna’ and ‘Ozark’ RINGO CHIU/REUTERS 17 / 18 Quinta Brunson, protagonist and creator of the comedy series ‘Abbott Elementary’ Frazer Harrison/AFP 18 / 18 Kerry Washington is nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Live Variety Special CHRIS DELMAS/AFP

best drama series

Better Call Saul

euphoria

ozark

Severance

round 6

Stranger Things

Succession

yellowjackets

best comedy series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Curb Your Enthusiasm

hacks

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

What We Do In the Shadows

Best Limited Series or Anthology Series

dopesick

The Dropout

inventing Anna

Pam & Tommy

The White Lotus

best TV movie

Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers

Ray Donovan: The Movie

Reno 911!: The Hunt For QAnon

The Survivor

Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Jodie Comer – Killing Eve

Laura Linney – Ozark

Melanie Lynskey – Yellowjackets

Sandra Oh – Killing Eve

Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show

Zendaya – Euphoria

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman – Ozark

Brian Cox – Succession

Lee Jung-jae – Round 6

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul

Adam Scott – Severance

Jeremy Strong – Succession

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelours Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco – The Fligth Attendant

Elle Fanning – The Great

Issa Rae – Insecure

Jean Smart – Hacks

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Donald Glover – Atlanta

Bill Hader – Barry

Nicholhas Hoult – The Great

Steve Martin – Only Murders in The Building

Martin Short – Only Murders in The Building

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Toni Collette – The Staircase

Julia Garner – Inventing Anna

Lily James – Pam & Tommy

Sarah Paulson – Impeachment: American Crime Story

Margaret Qualley – Maid

Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout

Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Colin Firth – The Staircase

Andrew Garfield – Under The Banner of Heaven

Oscar Isaac – Scenes from a Marriage

WINNER – Michael Keaton – Dopesick

Himesh Patel – Station Eleven

Sebastian Stan – Pam & Tommy

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Patricia Arquette – Severance

WINNER – Julia Garner – Ozark

Jung Ho-yeon – Round 6

Christinna Ricci – Yellowjackets

Rhea Seehorn – Better Call Saul

J. Smith-Cameron – Succession

Sarah Snook – Succession

Sydney Sweeney – Euphoria

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Nicholas Braun – Succession

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin – Succession

Park Hae-soo – Round 6

WINNER – Matthew Macfadyen – Succession

John Turturro – Severance

Christopher Walken – Severance

Oh Yeong-su – Round 6

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks

Janelle James – Abbot Elementary

Kate McKinnon – Saturday Night Live

Sarah Niles – Ted Lasso

WINNER – Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary

Juno Temple – Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan – Barry

WINNER – Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso

Toheeb Jimoh – Ted Lasso

Nick Mohammed – Ted Lasso

Tony Shalhoub – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler – Barry

Bowen Yang – Saturday Night Live

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Connie Britton – The White Lotus

Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus

Alexandra Daddario – The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever – Dopesick

Natasha Rothwell – The White Lotus

Sydney Sweeney – The White Lotus

Mare Winningham – Dopesick

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

WINNER – Murray Barlett – The White Lotus

Jake Lacy – The White Lotus

Will Poulter – Dopesick

Seth Rogen – Pam & Tommy

Peter Sarsgaard – Dopesick

Michael Stuhlbarg – Dopesick

Steve Zahn – The White Lotus

Best Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Jane Adams – Hacks

Harriet Sanson Harris – Hacks

Jane Lynch – Only Murders in The Building

Laurie Metcalf – Hacks

Kaitlin Olson – Hacks

Harriet Walter – Ted Lasso

Best Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Adrien Brody – Succession

James Cromwell – Succession

Colman Domingo – Euphoria

Arian Moayed – Succession

Tom Pelphrey – Ozark

Alexander Skarsgard – Succession

Best talk show variety show

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Jimmy KimmelLive!

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Best competition reality show