see who can apply for payroll loans

O Brazil aid integrates into one program several public policies for social assistance, health, education, employment and income. Substitute for Bolsa Família, the new social program for direct and indirect income transfer is aimed at families in poverty and extreme poverty throughout the country.

The federal government should release, as of this month, the Consigned Loan from Auxílio Brasilwhich should be made available to all beneficiaries of the cash transfer program.

Until then, payroll-deductible loans were only released to workers with a formal contract, retirees and INSS (National Social Security Institute) pensioners. As of September, it will also be available to beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil and BPC (Continued Provision Benefit).

In order to have access to the new loan, the program’s beneficiaries must be in good standing in the information base of the Federal Government’s Single Registry (CadÚnico).

Payroll credit is a type of loan in which the beneficiary has the amount of the installments charged directly on the payroll. The discount is made directly from salary or retirement.

Commitment of up to 40% of the amount received monthly for the payment of loan installments will be allowed.

It is worth remembering that the Auxílio Brasil payroll loan is not yet available and needs to be regulated by the Ministry of Citizenship, which is still finalizing the accreditation of financial institutions that wish to offer the loan.

Who is entitled to Aid Brazil?

To participate in the Auxílio Brasil program, families need to be in a situation of poverty, in a situation of extreme poverty or in an emancipation rule. Families in extreme poverty are those with a monthly per capita family income of up to R$105.00 (one hundred and five reais), and those in poverty with a monthly per capita family income of between R$105.01 and R$105.00. $ 210.00 (one hundred and five reais and one cent and two hundred and ten reais).

The benefit is paid through Digital Social Savings, Current Account for Cash Deposit, Special Account for Cash Deposit Account Account (social platform of the Program).

