Services sector grows 1.1% in July, above market expectations

The volume of services provided in Brazil grew 1.1% between the months of June and July, accumulating the third positive result in a row, in the period in which the high reaches 2.4%. With this result, the sector is 8.9% above the pre-pandemic level and 1.8% below its highest level, which was reached in November 2014. Compared to July 2021, there was a rise of 6.3% . The data are from the Monthly Service Survey (PMS) and were released today (13) by the IBGE.

The results came better than expected by the market, as the Refinitiv consensus estimated a rise of 0.5% in the monthly comparison and 5.8% in the annual comparison.

“This resumption of growth is quite significant and is linked to services aimed at companies, such as information technology and cargo transport, which have shown significant growth,” highlighted the research manager, Rodrigo Lobo.

The positive result was disseminated by three of the five activities investigated by the survey, especially transport (2.3%) and information and communication (1.1%).

Services advance 6.3% year-on-year

Compared to July last year, the volume of the service sector grew 6.3%. It is the 17th positive rate in a row in this indicator. The result for July was especially influenced by the 12.8% increase in the segment of transport, auxiliary transport services and mail.

(with IBGE News Agency)