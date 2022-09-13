‘Short’ position drops 13.8 points in 15 days, says XP; Rock bottom? – Money Times

The actions of IRB (IRBR3) continue to lead the short positions on the stock exchange (short), informs the XP in report, but there was a reduction of 15 percentage points compared to the August 26 survey.

According to the monitor, which analyzes the ‘short selling’ activity of the 263 shares traded on the stock exchange that are liquid and involved in short operations, the IRB has a ‘short interest’ of 12.7%, but a rental rate of 56.5%, above the runner-up, the TCwith 48.6%.

The rental rate is an indication of short positions, since it is through this instrument that investors bet on the fall of the shares.

The actions of IRB were largely ‘short’, especially this year, after the disclosure of recurring losses, which forced the insurer to carry out a share offering.

To the Eleventhe ofert will reduce the selling pressure on the IRBsince the funds raised regularize the regulatory non-compliance with the Susep.

“The level of uncertainty is still high and the turbulent scenario should remain for a few more quarters”, say analysts Carlos Daltozo and Raul Grego Lemos, who signed the report.

Rock bottom?

Last week, the BlackRockone of the largest managers in the world, reported that it had bought more shares than IRBraising its shareholding above 5%.

already the JPMorgan said that after falling 70% of the year, against a 6% rise in the Ibovespa, the IRB trades at more consistent multiples.

“Following the recent stock price correction, we see the IRB trading at 0.9x tangible BV plus NPV tax credits, more consistent in our view with the long-term expected ROE (return on equity) of 14-18% of the business,” he calculates.

Despite that, BTG Pactual dropped the company’s target price from R$1.70 to R$1.30.

Analysts Eduardo Rosman, Thiago Paura and Ricardo Buchpiguel say that the IRB became “investable” again after the R$ 1 billion stock offering.

With this, the trio does not mean that the recommendation is to buy (BTG kept the neutral indication), but that with a new team, a recycled portfolio, better governance, more capital and a strong brand, IRB can be invested again .

“While the follow-on is a key event, we don’t have good visibility on what to expect. If it loses investment grade, it could force global insurers and reinsurers to hold more capital to operate with the IRB, achieving profitability,” they write.

