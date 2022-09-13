Simone shows Simaria’s son and sends a message after separation

Singer Simone delighted to show her nephew, son of her former duo, Simaria

The singer Simoneformer duo simaria, proved that she is a very drooling auntie! The sertaneja has two nephews, both children of her sister and a former companion on the road. The two established themselves as great names in Brazilian music, but decided to separate this year. They will pursue solo careers, after being very successful together.

For now, the eldest of the Mendes family has not commented on her return to the stage. She is away from shows and presentations since June. At the time, Coleguinha explained that the break in her career was due to her poor health.

Simaria has been enjoying the time Off to follow professionally with advertising campaigns. In addition to closely monitoring his two children. The artist is the proud mother of a couple. His firstborn is Giovanna who turned 10 years old last month. The youngest Pawel blew out candles this Sunday (11).

The youngest of Simaria completed seven years of life. On social media, the boy won a beautiful tribute from his aunt. The singer showed a fun photo of the birthday boy from the weekend. In the click, the boy poses wearing a stylish t-shirt with a superhero print. In addition to wearing sunglasses.

“Today is auntie’s handsome day! Congratulations, may you be immensely happy, I love you infinitely, my love! Congratulations, Pawel!”, the singer wrote to her nephew. For now, it seems, the boy has not had his birthday party.

It is worth remembering that even when the sisters were no longer seen together, the cousins ​​always met. Simone She is also the mother of a couple. Henry, age eight, is her eldest son. Zaya is the youngest of the family and is one year and six months old. The children are very close to Gio and Pawel, especially the boys who often play ball together.

Henry and Zaya’s mom has been taking advantage of the short breaks in the schedule to stay with the puppies. Even with the end of the duo, she is already planning the next steps in her career. Without wanting to stay away from the stages, the countrywoman will debut in a solo career, soon. “Do you know the news? Your mother is preparing a show incredibly scintillating,” said Simone for your eldest son.

Tell us what you think!