Solano faces the Velho do Rio in Pantanal

Since when Solano (Rafa Sieg) arrived at Tenório’s (Murilo Benício) farm, has already shown his claws when starting the plan to end the entire family of José Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira), but ended up having his goals frustrated by numerous events, and it seems that your situation will get even worse from now on. In the next chapters of wetlandthe hired assassin will finally confront the old man from the river (Osmar Prado) and pay for all your sins.

Solano came very close to achieving part of his goal when he tried to kill José Lucas (Irandhir Santos), but he didn’t count on that José Leôncio’s firstborn would make it out of this complicated situation with his life, thanks to the help of Velho do Rio, who found him in the right time and saved his life. This immediately raised suspicions for him, as the tragedy happened on the same day that the jagunço arrived at Tenório’s farm.

Solano was hired by Tenório. Source: Reproduction/Globo

Solano was hired by Tenório. Source: Reproduction/Globo

As a way to get all that attention off of him, the crook made the decision to fire Solano so he could continue the mission without having any ties to him. In his escape from the farm, the assassin hid in Juma’s (Alanis Guillen) tapera, not knowing that the Old Man from Rio was also there ready to face him. It is at this moment that the combat begins with the lights going out and the scene cutting.

We won’t see both exchanging punches or facing each other in any way, because in the next scene we only see José Leôncio finding Solano’s gun and deciding to face Tenório to find out what it was all about.