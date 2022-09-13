Solano tries to kill Juma and tragedy strikes

At novel Pantanal, Solano (Rafa Sieg) is going to make the biggest mistake anyone could make in the region and invades Juma’s (Alanis Guillen) tapera trying to escape everyone who seeks him.. Not satisfied with using the place as a hiding place, the jagunço pulls out a gun ready to kill the girl seconds before she turns into a jaguar and ends the life of Roberto’s killer (Cauê Campos).

continues after advertising

In more recent scenes shown in the soap opera Pantanal, the hired killer has already gotten rid of Tenório’s son (Murilo Benício) when he realizes that the boy was trying to investigate his father. To make matters worse, he will end up being kidnapped by José Leôncio’s (Marcos Palmeira) peons, trying to find out if there is a slaughter ordered, even against the will of the farmer.

But Solano fools everyone and even manages to earn a formal apology from the rich man. He is released, much to the despair of Irma (Camila Morgado), who increasingly senses death. Shortly after having decided to free the man, José Leôncio hears from Zefa (Paula Barbosa) that he has the order to kill all the men on the farm. This causes an intense search to take place for him and the jagunço hides in the tapera.

continues after advertising

In Pantanal, Juma kills Solano

The man even knows he is in danger, so much so that he pulls out his gun when he notices someone’s presence. But the moment he takes action, all the lights in the place go out instantly. Without seeing anything, the pawn warns that he is armed and that he is going to shoot, but he only hears the sound of a jaguar. He even tries to defend himself using the weapon, but it is in vain.

At this moment, Juma, already turned jaguar, advances on the villain and ends his race, taking revenge for Roberto’s death. The pawn doesn’t have the slightest chance of reacting to the jaguar woman’s attack and is yet another easy prey that has come her way.

continues after advertising

Juma had already killed

This is not the first time that Juma has killed an evildoer in Pantanal. Although she is much less violent than her mother, Maria Marruá (Juliana Paes), the girl has already become a jaguar to protect herself. Even though she didn’t commit murder every time she needed to transform into a feline, there was a time when she had no way out and had to kill for a living.

This was right after Muda (Bella Campos) showed up and Maria was dead. The two were bathing in the river, when a rapist appeared and advanced on them, trying to attack them. With no chance for the hunter to react, Juma became a jaguar and ripped the man’s ear, who desperately fell into the waters being devoured by piranhas.

continues after advertising

The novel Pantanal is being written by Bruno Luperi and is based on the original work by Benedito Ruy Barbosa that was first shown on TV Manchete (1983 – 1999) in March 1990.

At Globo, the artistic direction is by Rogério Gomes, direction by Walter Carvalho, Davi Alves, Beta Richard, Cristiano Marques and Noa Bressane. The production is by Luciana Monteiro and Andrea Kelly, and the genre direction is by José Luiz Villamarim.

O OnScreen publishes every day the chapter summaries, character details, exclusive interviews with the cast and spoiler of the soap opera Pantanal. Check out!