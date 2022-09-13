Soy shoots up 70 pts at CBOT this Monday afternoon, after USDA bulletin;…

U.S. Department of Agriculture brought numbers that fell even short of the worst market expectations

Soybean futures contracts were up 70 points this Monday afternoon (12) on the Chicago Stock Exchange (CBOT). The market follows this afternoon’s release from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

Heat and dry weather during August in western growing areas reduced yield potential for soybeans and corn, the USDA said.

Around 14:00 (Brasília time), the main contracts for the oilseed were up between 70.25 and 64.50 points, with November at $14.82 and March at $14.87 a bushel. Corn on the stock market rose between 9.75 and 11.25 points, with December at US$ 6.96 a bushel.

The USDA data released this early afternoon for soybeans and corn came even below the worst expectations of market analysts, with cuts in production, productivity and stocks of the North American crop. The world’s data also dropped.

“The USDA for the first time in history went to the real numbers. It brought a very positive picture, confirming that the crop has not been good so far in the United States”, says Vlamir Brandalizze, market analyst at Brandalizze Consulting.

The analyst also points out that it is time for producers to do good business.

» Click and see full soy quotes