SP has a lower value; fuel is more expensive in AL

São Paulo was the state that registered the lowest price of gasoline in the period from September 4 to 10, according to data released yesterday by the ANP (National Petroleum Agency), while Alagoas was in first place among the federative units that registered the most expensive fuel. from the country.

According to the agency’s weekly survey, the minimum value registered in São Paulo was R$ 4.35 per liter of gasoline.

In Alagoas, on the other hand, the maximum amount calculated by the ANP was R$ 7.09.

Considering the average resale price, when the ANP calculates the average price of all gas stations where the values ​​were calculated, Acre is the state that leads with the most expensive gasoline. In the state, the liter of fuel costs R$ 5.68.

The list goes on with Roraima (R$ 5.51), Bahia (R$ 5.47), Tocantins (R$ 5.41) and Amazonas (R$ 5.31). Of the five states with the most expensive gasoline, four are in the North region.

See the ranking below, considering the average price:

Acre: BRL 5.68 Roraima: BRL 5.51 Bahia: BRL 5.47 Tocantins: BRL 5.41 Amazon: BRL 5.31 Alagoas: BRL 5.25 Piauí: BRL 5.22 Rio de Janeiro: BRL 5.19 Paraná: BRL 5.14 Pará: BRL 5.13 Rondônia: BRL 5.12 Pernambuco: BRL 5.12 Espírito Santo: BRL 5.11 Rio Grande do Norte: BRL 5.11 Ceará: BRL 5.08 Mato Grosso: BRL 5.08 Paraíba: BRL 5.06 Santa Catarina: BRL 5.03 Minas Gerais: BRL 4.99 Maranhao: BRL 4.95 Rio Grande do Sul: BRL 4.90 São Paulo: BRL 4.89 Sergipe: BRL 4.88 Mato Grosso do Sul: BRL 4.86 Goiás: BRL 4.83 Federal District: BRL 4.82 Amapá: BRL 4.72

In the national territory, the average price of common gasoline at the pumps dropped another 2.5% in the last week, according to the ANP. The survey was R$ 5.04 per liter, compared to R$ 5.17 measured in the previous week. This was the 11th week in a row.

4.7% drop in the price of cooking gas

In a statement released yesterday, Petrobras announced a reduction in the average price of the sale of LPG (liquefied petroleum gas, cooking gas) to distributors by 4.7%, from R$ 4.23/kg to R$ 4.03/ kg. The measure takes effect from today.

Now, a 13 kg cylinder will cost R$ 52.39 – before, it was R$ 54.99.