Spring Festival will have concerts in 10 neighborhoods of Salvador; see attractions

The flowers are blooming and with them, the Spring Festival brings back the typical hustle and bustle of the season that precedes Salvador’s hottest season. After a two-year break, due to the covid-19 pandemic, between the 15th and 25th of September, the celebration will guarantee a program full of culture, sport and leisure for Salvadorans.

In its eighth edition, it will also promote a tour of the most attractive places in the city, with actions in more than ten places, going from Monte Serrat, through Periperi, Cajazeiras, Boca do Rio, Rio Vermelho, Historic Center, and others. The complete program was released this Monday (12), during a cocktail party at the Gregório de Matos Theater, in Comércio.

Photo: Ana Lucia Albuquerque/ MAIL

“Since it is the resumption of life, of a more normal routine, so be it with the Spring Festival”, said the secretary of Sport and Leisure, Daniel Ribeiro, alongside Isaac Edington, president of the Salvador Turismo Company (Saltur) , Érico Mendonça, undersecretary of Culture and Tourism of Salvador and Fernando Guerreiro, president of the Gregório de Mattos Foundation.

The program starts with music. Starting this Friday (16), the Primavera Sunsut stage will take singer Melly, Nêssa and Diggo, Afrocidade, Dj Belle, Dj Xirita, Tíri and a show by Gibi and Sistema Pagotrap, to its structure set up in Praça Marechal Deodoro , better known as Praça da Mãozinha, on the 16th and 17th, from 4:30 pm.

Acclaimed by the young audience for having started on the internet, singer Nêssa believes it is a good opportunity to take the pop rhythm from Salvador to those who still know. “Whether we like it or not, we end up living in a bubble. There’s a new scene coming and expanding that to the public for free is a golden opportunity,” she stated.

On the first weekend of the celebration, the music continues with the Metropolitan Philharmonic Meeting, in Campo Grande, on September 17, coordinated by maestro Fred Dantas, starting at 4 pm. the event will bring together four Bahian philharmonic groups: Environmental Philharmonic, União dos Artistas, Lyra Santamarense de Jiribatuba, and the Frevo and Dobrados Workshop.

“The meeting will have two moments, which I hope will be unforgettable for the audience. We will start with a series of five highly successful songs and then we will pay homage to Latin rhythms”, anticipated conductor Fred Dantas.

The following day (September 18), the Campo Grande stage will continue to be activated to receive the “Tem Chorinho na Praça” Project, where the hosts Luciano Calazans and Armandinho put on a great show and invite the groups Janela Brasileira, Quadra Moderna and Som do Sisal .

On the same day, the group Mudei de Nome will make their famous presentation aboard the board, known by the same name as the band, but now with news. The project will run along the waterfront track behind Parque dos Ventos, instead of the traditional circuit along the Dique do Tororó and will be called “A volta da volta”.

On the weekend of September 24th and 25th, O Campo da Pronaica, in Cajazeiras, will receive an electric trio with the presence of Psirico. The Revolution Square, in Periperi, will also receive a trio, with a presentation by Lincoln from Banda Duas Measures. As well as Largo da Mariquita, in Rio Vermelho, Parque da Cidade, in Itaigara and Largo do Pelourinho, taking music to every corner of the city.

Sports and leisure

In the sport category, the program brings the Salvador Marathon, a cycle tour from Farol da Barra to Parque dos Ventos, in Boca do Rio. Enrollment is now closed and more than 5,000 people have signed up. But for those who are unable to participate, the circuit will promote a show open to the public with Negra Cor, on the 24th. On Sunday (25th), it will be Olodum’s turn to lead the sports party.

In addition to cycling, crossfit will also be present. Hero Salvador, a competition of the category, will take place at Shopping da Bahia from September 23 to 25, with the presence of more than 500 athletes.

fairs

Between music and sports competitions, cultural fairs will give the festival a touch of gastronomy, decoration and utilities. The Spring Arts Fair, in Campo Grande, will remain open for six days.

In Largo do Cruzeiro de São Francisco, Pelourinho, the Feira da Sé will have 50 stalls selling clothes and accessories, items for the home, art objects, traditional crafts, in addition to contemporary design pieces. The III Festa de San Gennaro also returns at this Festival with 12 gastronomic stalls from Italian restaurants in the city, offering street food at an affordable price.

The Iaô Market takes place on the 25th at Fábrica Cultura, in Ribeira. The event, led by Margareth Menezes, brings together gastronomy, fashion, handicrafts, creative services and shows, as well as an exhibition of Afro-entrepreneurs.

In the Historic Center, a cultural and gastronomic program will take care of the region, from Rua da Misericórdia, through Praça da Sé, in several places in Pelourinho and up to Santo Antônio Além do Carmo, with the “Viva a cachaça baiana!” . During the Festival it will be possible to choose dishes with values ​​between R$20 and R$98, seasoned with 100% Bahian cachaça.

Culture

For the less agitated, but not so much, Casa do Carnaval da Bahia, Casa do Rio Vermelho, Casa da Música da Bahia, Espaço Pierre Verger da Fotografia Baiana and Espaço Carybe de Artes will be on the Festival circuit with special programming and tickets. with 50% discount.

Fundação Gregório de Mattos will also take its attractions to the eighth celebration of spring, with exhibitions, shows, plays and stand up. Tickets range from R$5 to R$30.

The amount invested in the festival has not yet been informed by the Salvador City Hall.

Schedule

September 16

– Sunset Spring – 4:30 pm, Praça da Mãozinha, Commerce

september 17

– Metropolitan Philharmonic Meeting – 4pm, Praça da Mãozinha, Commerce

– Sunset Spring – 4:30 pm, Praça da Mãozinha, Commerce

– Gourmet Spring Festival – Historic Center

september 18

– Project “Tem Chorinho na Praça”, Praça da Mãozinha, Commerce

– The return round – 11:00, Praça da Mãozinha, Commerce

– Gourmet Spring Festival – Historic Center

September 24

– Shows at Trio Elétrico – 6pm, Campo da Pronaica, Cajazeira

– Shows at Trio Elétrico – 18:00, Revolution Square, Periperi

– They Sing Bossa Nova – Largo da Mariquita, in Rio Vermelho

– Salvador Marathon Shows

– Gourmet Spring Festival – Historic Center

– III San Gennaro Festival – 10 am, Largo da Mariquita, in Rio Vermelho

– Hero Salvador – Shopping da Bahia

– Spring Pedal – 4pm, Farol da Bairra

– Alternative Humor Show – 7pm, Espaço Boca de Brasa Cajazeiras

September 25th

– They Sing Bossa Nova – Largo da Mariquita, in Rio Vermelho

– Show on Stage – Largo da Mariquita, in Rio Vermelho

– Show on Stage – 10:30 am, City Park

– Salvador Marathon

– Salvador Marathon Shows

– Gourmet Spring Festival – Historic Center

– Iaô Market – Culture Factory, Ribeira

– Hero Salvador – Shopping da Bahia

*With guidance from the deputy head of reporting Monique Lôbo