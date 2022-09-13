STF calls for investigation of armed citizens by Eduardo

Minister Rosa Weber, from the Federal Court of Justice (STF), sent a crime report to the Attorney General of the Republic (PGR), Augusto Aras, asking that federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP) be investigated. The procedure for sending to the PGR is standard in these cases.

The action was filed by federal deputy Reginaldo Lopes (PT-MG). The deputy requests that publications be investigated in which Eduardo calls on owners of legalized weapons and regulars at shooting clubs to become “volunteers” for President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), to distribute campaign material. Bolsonaro, who is the father of the congressman, is a candidate for re-election.

Sending the crime news to the PGR is common in the procedural process, as it is up to the body to request an investigation in the STF’s criminal jurisdiction processes.

According to Lopes, the message circulated around the September 7 demonstrations deals with an armed call that encouraged thousands of people to take to the streets to promote “the defense of the government with hatred and violence”.

“The initiative is very serious, criminal, with the potential to cause real tragedies in society,” said the parliamentarian. “Given the intolerance and escalation of disputes underway in the country, it must be rejected and punished with the rigor of the law.”