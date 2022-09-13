STF forms a score of 5 X 3 by the suspension of the floor of the

The Federal Supreme Court (STF) has so far formed a score of five votes to three for the suspension of the nursing floor. While ministers Ricardo Lewandowski, Alexandre de Moraes, Dias Toffoli and Carmén Lúcia accompanied the rapporteur, Luís Roberto Barroso, and defended the suspension, André Mendonça, Nunes Marques and Edson Fachin took a stand against the decision. The latter expressed the divergence in the early afternoon of this Monday (12).

The trial takes place in the virtual plenary of the Court since last Friday (9) and continues until next Friday (16), the deadline for ministers to change their vote, ask for a view or present a request for prominence, a measure that takes the case to the face-to-face plenary and resets the voting score.

When opening the divergence in the judgment’s score, Mendonça argued that the adoption of a national salary floor for a certain category in the public and private spheres already has precedent in the country due to the floors of professionals in public school education, the teaching of public basic education and of community health agents and agents to combat endemic diseases. The three were inserted into the Federal Constitution respectively in 2006, 2020 and 2010.

The minister points out, for example, that the STF has already recognized the constitutionality of the teaching floor when it examined the merits of the case. “Despite the pending assessment of the general repercussion on the law that regulated the salary floor of community health agents and agents to combat endemic diseases, there is no news of decision, endowed with erga omnes effects. [efeito vinculante]which determined the suspension of its effectiveness”, he adds, when establishing an indirect comparison with the suspension of the nursing floor.

The establishment of minimum wage values ​​for the nursing segment is under trial due to an injunction issued by the rapporteur on the 4th, when Barroso suspended the measure. The magistrate responded to a request made by the National Confederation of Health, Hospitals, Establishments and Services (CNSaúde), which alleges risks to employability and the health system due to the increase in expenses necessary to guarantee the new floor.

Faced with the allegation, Barroso decided to suspend compliance with the measure for 60 days so that public and private entities whose work is related to the matter can present financial details. The magistrate’s initiative earned him a series of criticisms and protests, materialized especially in a series of street acts organized by professionals in the category last Friday.

The national nursing floor came into force last month through Law No. 14,434/2022. The rule provides for a minimum wage of R$ 4,750 for nurses, 70% of this amount for technicians and 50% for midwives and nursing assistants. In addition, the provision of a federal law to stipulate the floor of the segment was inserted in the Federal Constitution, specifically through Constitutional Amendment 124, enacted by the National Congress in July this year.

