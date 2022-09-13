STF has a score of 5 to 2 in favor of suspending the national nursing floor – Nacional

The court analyzes, in a virtual plenary session, whether Barroso’s decision that determined the suspension of the law that established a minimum remuneration for nurses and nursing assistants and technicians “until it is clarified” the financial impact of the measure for states and municipalities and for hospitals.
Following Barroso’s vote were ministers Ricardo Lewandowski, Alexandre de Moraes, Dias Toffoli, Crmen Lcia. Ministers Edson Fachin, Rosa Weber, Gilmar Mendes and Luiz Fux still need to vote.
The trial, however, will only end on Friday (16), and the ministers can modify their votes or stop voting. In the virtual plenary, each member of the Supreme casts their vote on the platform, during a determined period of time.
The norm approved by Congress fixed the minimum salary of R$ 4,750 for nurses. Nursing technicians should receive 70% of this amount, and nursing assistants and midwives, 50%.
Since deciding to suspend the floor, Barroso has reiterated that his decision aims to create, in a consensual way, a source of funding that makes it possible to comply with the law. “My position is that the establishment of a floor for nursing and other health professionals is very fair. Therefore, I am committed to making this floor possible”, said Barroso after the STF session last Thursday (8th).
“[Mas] My view is that of many that, without building a source of funding, it would be very difficult to get this salary floor off paper”, he argued. According to Barroso, there was a real and imminent risk of general non-compliance with the law.
PERSONAL CAPRICLE
The minister’s decision was criticized by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), who said that the suspension was taken on a “personal whim”.
“A person who was chosen by Dilma Rousseff to be Minister of the Supreme is against a unanimous vote, 594 parliamentarians and a president, in my opinion, on his personal whim. that, there’s nothing unconstitutional about it,” Bolsonaro said during an interview with the newspaper Correio Braziliense.
“I don’t know how to vote [no plenrio virtual] the cassio [Nunes Marques] or Andr Mendona, I put [esses ministros] inside, but I think they should be on the side of the workers”, he added, citing the members of the STF who were appointed by the president.
According to Mendona, despite the peculiarities of the case at trial, the Supreme Court’s precedents are against Barroso’s vote.
According to the minister, in similar circumstances, the STF recognized the constitutionality of the national salary floor for professionals in the public teaching profession of basic education and that, despite the fact that the law on the minimum salary for community health agents is still pending judgment, “there is no decision notices (…) that has determined the suspension of its effectiveness”.
The action for the suspension of the law was presented to the Supreme Court by the CNSade (National Health Confederation), which represents hospitals and establishments in the area.
The organisation’s lawyer, Alexandre Pacheco Bastos, stated that the prevailing reality in the country is not that of state-of-the-art hospitals in capitals such as So Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, but that of indebted establishments in the interior and “of the more than 825 municipalities in which the respective Santa Casa is the only health equipment available to the population”.
“These institutions, as is well known, already have accounts that are severely compromised by the lag in the SUS counterpayment table,” said the lawyer.