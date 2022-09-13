STF has a score of 5 to 2 in favor of suspending the national nursing floor – Nacional

Trial to be closed on Friday (16) and ministers can modify their votes

With the dissenting votes of ministers Andr Mendona and Kassio Nunes Marques, the STF (Federal Supreme Court) records a score of five to two in favor of suspending the national nursing floor, as decided by minister Luis Roberto Barroso.

The court analyzes, in a virtual plenary session, whether Barroso’s decision that determined the suspension of the law that established a minimum remuneration for nurses and nursing assistants and technicians “until it is clarified” the financial impact of the measure for states and municipalities and for hospitals.

Following Barroso’s vote were ministers Ricardo Lewandowski, Alexandre de Moraes, Dias Toffoli, Crmen Lcia. Ministers Edson Fachin, Rosa Weber, Gilmar Mendes and Luiz Fux still need to vote.

The trial, however, will only end on Friday (16), and the ministers can modify their votes or stop voting. In the virtual plenary, each member of the Supreme casts their vote on the platform, during a determined period of time.

The norm approved by Congress fixed the minimum salary of R$ 4,750 for nurses. Nursing technicians should receive 70% of this amount, and nursing assistants and midwives, 50%.

Since deciding to suspend the floor, Barroso has reiterated that his decision aims to create, in a consensual way, a source of funding that makes it possible to comply with the law. “My position is that the establishment of a floor for nursing and other health professionals is very fair. Therefore, I am committed to making this floor possible”, said Barroso after the STF session last Thursday (8th).

“[Mas] My view is that of many that, without building a source of funding, it would be very difficult to get this salary floor off paper”, he argued. According to Barroso, there was a real and imminent risk of general non-compliance with the law.