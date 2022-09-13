Striker’s departure, Endrick’s debut and offer for Abel Ferreira: latest from Palmeiras

After beating Juventude this Saturday by 2-1, Palmeiras got off on Sunday and this Monday. The squad will perform again this Tuesday at the Football Academy with a focus on the classic against Santos. The match is scheduled for Saturday at Allianz Parque.

The triumph against the gauchos was of extreme importance in the walk towards the eleventh title of the Brazilian Championship. The round also helped. Goiás and Flamengo, for example, were tied 1-1. The distance from Palmeiras to the runner-up increased by one point.

Check out the latest from Palmeiras

Anibal Vega at Olympia

After returning from loan, striker Anibal Vega underwent evaluation at the Football Academy, but was not approved. The player was loaned to Olimpia, from Paraguay. Vega only has one game with the Palmeiras professional shirt on his resume.

The Endrick soap opera continues

At the press conference after the victory on Saturday, Abel Ferreira explained the process of launching new athletes who arrive from the base. Portuguese was asked a lot throughout the week about the debut of Endrick, who has been training with the professionals for a while. See what Abel said.

Abel Ferreira rejects English offer

According to UOL, Abel Ferreira rejected Premier League club proposal. Before thinking about any kind of offer or possibility of leaving, Abel wants to lift the title of Brazilian Champion for the palm trees. There are 12 matches left for the end of the competition.