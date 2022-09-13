Susana Naspolini is hospitalized for infection and low immunity

Susana Naspolini, 49, has been hospitalized for six days after catching an infection and to treat low immunity. The TV Globo reporter asked for prayers and cheering for her to recover and get out of the hospital soon.

In an Instagram post, the journalist posed lying on the bed in the hospital room, smiling, with a book in her hands.

“Friends, it’s been six days in the hospital! I came to the emergency room and I got: low immunity + opportunistic infection = antibiotic in the vein. And here I am. Guess what I came to ask you: prayers, cheering and positive energy! I just want to go home! Hand in hand, huh?! I’m counting on you!!”, she said in the caption.

Presenter Astrid Fontenelle left a comment for the journalist. “Let’s go with faith,” she said. Journalist Mariana Gross also wrote a message for Susana. “With you always, my dear. Waiting for you!”, she stated.

“You don’t even have to ask. We are all together with you, dear! Chain of prayers, positive energy and love vibrating there!”, wrote TV Globo reporter Luiza Zveiter. Actress Beth Goulart also stated to her friend. “We continue to pray steadfast and strong, vibrating for your healing. We are with you. We love you.”

Cancer

Susana said, on March 23, that she was diagnosed with cancer for the fifth time, but this time in the pelvic bone.

At the time, she said that the disease was not regressing with oral treatment, and that, therefore, she would start intravenous chemotherapy.

“I’m still kind of sad because I didn’t count on this trick. I wanted to follow my work, but it’s not like we want. I’m taking this mandatory stop”.