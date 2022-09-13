Susana Naspolini says she has been hospitalized for six days: ‘I came to ask for prayers’ | celebrities



On social networks, Susana Naspolini says she has been hospitalized for six days – Reproduction / Instagram

On social media, Susana Naspolini says she has been hospitalized for six daysPlayback / Instagram

Published 09/13/2022 08:45 | Updated 09/13/2022 08:53

Rio – Susana Naspolini, 49, used social media last Monday to tell her followers that she has been hospitalized for six days because of an infection and low immunity. The TV Globo reporter asked, on Instagram, for the prayers and support of netizens so that she recovers and can return home soon.

“Friends, it’s been six days in the hospital! I came to the emergency room and I got: low immunity plus opportunistic infection like antibiotics in the vein. And here I am…”, Susana began in the caption of a photo in which she appears lying on a bed in hospital, smiling, with a book in her hands. “Guess what I came to ask you? Prayers, cheering and positive energy! I just want to go home! Holding hands, huh?! I’m counting on you!”, concluded the journalist.

In the comments of the post, friends of Susana left their messages of affection and wished her recovery. “Let’s go with faith!”, wrote the presenter Astrid Fontenelle. “With you always, my dear. Waiting for you!”, said journalist Mariana Gross.

“You don’t even have to ask. We are all together with you, dear! Chain of prayers, positive energy and love vibrating there!”, sent TV Globo reporter Luiza Zveiter. Actress Beth Goulart also took the opportunity to send a message of affection to her friend. “We keep praying steadfast and strong, vibrating for your healing. We are with you. We love you!” she commented.

Cancer

In May of this year, Susana Naspolini said she was diagnosed with cancer for the fifth time. At the time, the reporter stated that the disease had reached the pelvis bone and that she was not regressing with oral treatment and, therefore, she would have to undergo chemotherapy sessions.

“I’m still kind of sad because I didn’t count on this trick. I wanted to follow my work, but it’s not like we want. I’m taking this mandatory stop”, he vented at the time.



See the publication