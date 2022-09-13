Taís Araujo and Lázaro Ramos complete 18 years together; see photos of the couple over time

Stability seems to be the watchword for Taís Araujo. In addition to his 27-year career, there are 23 at Rede Globo, 16 with the same analyst, 15 with the same press officer… And this Tuesday, the 18th with Lázaro Ramos. The couple celebrates the majority of the relationship today.

The two even separated for less than a year, after “Snakes and Lizards”, a plot in which they worked together for the first time. The career partnership, however, is no longer a problem for the couple.

– Now we love, right? (laughs) It was already in the play “O topo da Montanha”, in the series “Mister Brau”, in the movie “Medida provisional”… We found a way to work together that is very cool, which we didn’t have before. It wasn’t good, but now it is. Hope it stays that way! – the actress laughs.

Good-natured, Taís says she invents tips for the relationship to last, so many people ask:

— Guys, there’s no formula, no. I don’t even have a tip to give. Sometimes, I even make up some… I keep thinking about the relationship we have. I think people want to hear something. Lázaro and I have many plans together, both in our careers and in our personal lives. Maybe this is something… This is a dream factory. We live dreaming.

Check out a timeline of the couple’s story:

2004 – The couple met in 2004 at Globo studios. Taís, at the time, played the protagonist Preta, from “Da cor do sin”.

2006 – Taís Araujo and Lázaro Ramos at the time of “Snakes and Lagartos”, their first work together.

2008 – During the recordings of the soap opera, the two fought a lot over disagreements at work. In the serial, they played the couple formed by Foguinho and Ellen.

2011 – After reconciliation, Tais and Lázaro got married. The civil ceremony was restricted to family and close friends, in a registry office in the West Zone of Rio.

2011 – Taís Araújo and Lázaro Ramos welcomed their first child: João Vicente.

2014 – In the soap opera “Geração Brasil”, the couple returned to work together. Taís Araújo was the journalist Verônica and, Lázaro, the guru Brian.

In the same year, the couple announced that they were expecting their second child: Maria Antonia.

In 2015, Maria Antonia was born.

In the same year, the couple returned to work together in “Mister Brau”.

Also in 2015, they starred in “O topo da Montanha”, a play starring and produced by Lázaro Ramos and Taís Araújo.

2020 – In the pandemic, Lázaro Ramos and Taís Araujo starred in one of the episodes of the series “Love and luck”.

2022 – The couple of actors Lázaro Ramos and Taís Araújo also premiered the film “Medida provisional”.