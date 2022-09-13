Take a tour of the headquarters and check out the new decoration of A Fazenda 14 – Photos

Just like every season of The farm, the attraction’s headquarters, located in Itapecerica da Serra, in Greater São Paulo, has been completely redesigned to welcome farmers, with new colors, textures, scenography and art objects. And even the set, where presenter Adriane Galisteu stays, underwent renovations. Check out! Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

The presenter will squander comfort when recording and watching everything that happens at the program’s headquarters! Your porch is a blast, with new colors and furniture Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

In a green and brown tone, the outside of the headquarters also underwent changes and, now, the pool is bigger. Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

Just by looking at this part of the headquarters, you can remember the Condominium Meeting that caused a general fight in The Farm 12. Will the moment repeat itself? Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

In the tree house, the peons can be isolated for that moment of reflection or even join the little group to devise strategies Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

Many pedestrians will take the opportunity to show their culinary skills in the kitchen! Will there be a new food fight? Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

Through these mirrors, we will be able to follow epic moments in which the pedestrians will talk to themselves, sing and even, who knows, take their hatred out on some kitchen utensil. Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

And who doesn’t remember the confidences that have already happened in the pantry? Get ready, the fourteenth season promises! Antonio Chahestian/Record TV