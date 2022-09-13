Teenager who killed 13-year-old girl was fixated on the victim

Funeral of the teenager on Monday morning. (Photo: Arildo Terena/Conselho Terena)

Born on January 20, 2009, an indigenous teenager lived only 13 years, 7 months and 13 days. Found dead this Sunday afternoon (11) in Dourados (251 km from Campo Grande), In the short time she had, the girl suffered sexual violence, was threatened and finally strangled by another teenager, who was fixated on her. .

She was the granddaughter of a chief, one of the spiritual leaders of the Dourados Indigenous Reserve. Soon after the girl’s disappearance, rumors emerged that the case could be linked to the dispute over land currently existing on the outskirts of the reserve, but the version was denied with the arrest and confession of the author.

Last year, the girl was a victim of sexual violence, according to a police report registered with the Civil Police. However, the details of the case are confidential.

Police officers and indigenous reserve residents at the place where the body was found (Photo: Osvaldo Duarte)

In 2022, the girl began to receive threatening letters, allegedly for personal reasons. In one of the letters, the authors promised to kill the girl and leave her mother crying over her alleged relationship with the brother of the person who made the threats.

There were rumors that the threats were related to the conflict over land, plus a version that was contradicted by the tenor of the notes themselves. Police have not yet said whether the teenager arrested yesterday for the teenager’s death is linked to the threats.

A resident of Aldeia Jaguapiru, the victim left home on the night of the 2nd of this month. The next day, her 34-year-old mother went to the Civil Police to report her disappearance. Family and friends searched the outskirts of the village, but the girl was not found.

Yesterday afternoon, the people who were helping in the search found the body already decomposing in a forest on the side of the MS-156, the highway that cuts through the reserve and connects Dourados to Itaporã.

Detained hours later, the teenager confessed to the crime. “She didn’t want to date me and she wanted to be with another kid. And then I killed her […] I hanged her,” said the teenager.

According to delegate Demerval Neto, who acted in the case yesterday, the teenager was fixated on Ariane and confessed to killing the girl because she refused to date him. He denied having committed sexual violence against the victim, but the police will wait for all the expert reports to rule out this possibility.

The murderer was indicted for an offense similar to femicide and was charged in flagrante delicto for an offense similar to concealment of a corpse. The police asked the court for his provisional confinement.