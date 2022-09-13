Tenório ‘gives up’ to castrate Alcides and rapes Maria Bruaca’s lover with tools: “Satanic”

Tenório (Murilo Benício) will exceed all limits in the final stretch of “wetland“. Still furious at the betrayal of Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira) with Alcides (Juliano Cazarré), the land grabber will put into practice his revenge plan and kidnap his ex-wife and her lover, in order to castrate his rival. According to columnist André Romano, from the “TV Observatory”, viewers will only hear the jagunço’s screams of pain.

The scene should be shown from the perspective of the mother of gutta (Julia Dalavia), who will try to peek through the doorway. “Tenório closes the door to the little room and passes the key. Maria drags herself to the door, trying to peek through the cracks inside. She can only try to reconstruct what is going on there through the noises. First there are noises of Alcides struggling and, little by little, he starts to squeak (…) What is going on in that tapera, perhaps, we will never know“, would be the text by Bruno Luperi.

Rape scene in Pantanal

Subsequently, the pawn will tell the beloved what really happened in the abandoned tapera. According to Romano, the villain’s ex-employee will say that he was not capped, but raped. “Satanic, Tenório opens the door and reveals the scene of torture behind him. His target of rage was, in short, crushing manhood with the tools he had at hand.“, would have written Luperi.

“And the pawn, poor thing, is lying on the ground, fainted, maimed. Worse than the torture marks on his body are the psychological scars this night will leave. Maria, who has been tied up outside this whole time, stirs“, concludes the author.