The Farm 14: See who are this season’s contestants

The debut of “The Farm 14” will happen in September 13th, Tuesday. However, the Record TV presented the public with a preview of the new season. So, this Monday (12), in addition to news about the headquarters and edition, the names of the 20 participants were also revealed! See who is confirmed in “The Farm 14“.

It is worth remembering that some names had already been revealed last week: Thomas Costa, Deborah Albuquerque, Iran Malfitano, martian redhead, Ellen Cardoso (Strawberry Woman) Deolane Bezerra, Tiago Ramos and Kerline. Furthermore, Bia Mirandasupposed granddaughter of Gretchen, was confirmed in this season’s Paiol.

See who are the participants of “A Fazenda 14”:

Vini Büttel (On Vacation with Ex)

Tati Zaqui (funkeira)

Rosiane Pinheiro (actress, dancer and World Cup muse)

Thomaz Costa (ex-Carousel and ex-Island)

Petala Barreiros (influencer)

Lucas Santos (former Carousel)

Kerline Cardoso (former BBB)

Iran Malfitano (actor)

Ingrid Ohara (influencer)

Redhead from Mars (funkeira and tiktoker)

Shayan Haghbin (ex-Marriage Blind)

Ellen Cardoso (Strawberry Woman, Naldo’s wife)

Deolane Bezerra (influencer)

Deborah Albuquerque (former Power Couple)

Alex Gallate (Formerly The House)

Bruno Tálamo (Reporter for RedeTV!)

André Marinho (ex-Broz and Power Couple)

Barbara Borges (actress)

Mauricio Augusto Lourenço (rapper Pele Milflows)

In addition to the confirmed participants, five future pawns were also announced that, in fact, will be in the Paiol to pass a public vote and only the most voted will enter the headquarters of “A Fazenda 14”. See who the candidates are:

Bia Miranda

André Santos (former Corinthians player)

Sergio Rodrigo Campos Costa (MC Creu)

Cláudia Castanheira (MC Gui’s mother)

Suzi Sassaki (ex-reality of Multishow)

