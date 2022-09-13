This Monday (12) the first images of The Girl Who Killed Her Parents – The Confessiondirect continuation of The Boy Who Killed My Parents and The Girl Who Killed Her Parents. The story picks up where the previous films end and takes a behind-the-scenes look at the investigation.

The photos show Carla Diaz and Leonardo Bittencourt Suzane von Richthofen and Daniel Cravinhos at the police station after the murder of Suzane’s parents; see below:

The Girl Who Killed Her Parents – The Confession wins first images 1 out of 4

The feature will show what Suzane, Daniel and her brother, Cristian, did in the days following the crime, the police investigation, the depositions and the conviction.

The Confession bring back to the cast Allan Souza Lima, Kauan Ceglio, Augusto Madeira, Débora Duboc, Gabi Lopes and introduces new names like Bárbara Colen, Arthur Kohl, Adriano Bolshi, Che Moais, Fernanda Marques and Daniel Alvim.

For a while, The Girl Who Killed Her Parents – The Confession has no release date.

