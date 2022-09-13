The railroad strike that could derail the American economy

The threat of a strike by the 90,000 workers on the freight railroads in the United States is the newest threat to the American economy.

The stoppage could interrupt the supply of inputs and destabilize the flow of production of agricultural products — at a time when the country is still dealing with inflation well above the target and facing the risk of a recession.

The American rail network stretches over 200,000 kilometers. The daily loss in the event of a general strike would be $2 billion, according to an estimate by the Association of American Railroads.

According to the association, 467,000 trucks a day would be needed to replace the freight trains.

Daily, 7,000 trainsets carry 40% of the country’s long-distance transport. The strike, if it goes ahead, could lead to the interruption of industries and hit retail. About 75% of cars are delivered by rail.

The strike would also affect food prices not just in American markets but across the world. Half of the total volume of fertilizer used on the country’s farms is transported by train, and a third of grain exports are carried by rail.

The supply chain had been recovering from the crisis caused by the pandemic. The strike would be a severe shock, and for that reason, the US government and congressmen are closely monitoring the negotiations between unions and companies.

A government working group convened by President Joe Biden recommended that railroad workers receive an immediate 14.1% raise and a total 24% raise over the next two years.

Salaries are only part of the claims. One of the railroad workers’ complaints concerns the unpredictability of the work schedule. Many need to be available seven days a week because they can be called upon to take over the locomotives without being notified in advance. In this way, they say, it is impossible to schedule leisure time with the family and other activities.

Unions want contracts to bring greater protections to workers in relation to time off and possible absences. Negotiations have progressed little in recent days, and, without an agreement, workers are expected to start the strike from Friday.

The tight job market — with historically low unemployment and the supply of vacancies beyond the availability of candidates to fill them — has strengthened the movements for salary readjustments and better employment conditions.

