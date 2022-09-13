The sides of the coin on the role of health plan procedures

Last June, users of health plans were surprised by the decision of the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) that understood by the taxation, as a rule, of the List of Procedures and Events in Health (RPEs) of the National Agency of Supplementary Health (ANS). What does this positioning mean in practice? It became more difficult for users to succeed, when seeking the Judiciary, to access any procedure that was not described in the regulatory agency’s exhaustive list.

Until that moment of the STJ’s decision, as long as there was a reasoned medical indication, there was the possibility of costing by the operators of a treatment outside the list, according to the understanding of the magistrates present in abundant jurisprudence, including the STJ.

Upon feeling the restriction on the right to judicialize, users began to manifest themselves contrary to the understanding signed by the STJ on the role of the ANS to be exhaustive, requiring that the role continues to be exemplary. The allegations were that many coverages would be immediately denied with the justification of being the exhaustive list. Many also stated that there would be an overload on the SUS, which would need to absorb the remaining demand from the non-coverage of the plans. Which, in fact, already occurs, including in order to make the SUS creditor of a few million reais to the operators.

Subsequently, to give shape to the dissatisfaction of users, some bills were presented in Congress with the aim of making the list a “basic reference” for the coverage of health plans, that is, once again being an example. One of them, out of eight, was approved by the Chamber of Deputies and Congress.

According to the text of PL 2.033/2022, health plans may be required to finance health treatments that are not on the list maintained by the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS). Therefore, it is necessary that there is one of the following situations: it has scientifically proven effectiveness; be recommended by the National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies in the Unified Health System (Conitec); that is, recommended by at least one internationally renowned health technology assessment body.

The project will benefit, if sanctioned, about 49 million users of health plans and families. Among these, many have already sought the Judiciary for certain. To get an idea of ​​numbers, in São Paulo alone, in the last 10 years, actions increased by 391%, according to a survey carried out by the Study Group on Health Plans, from the Faculty of Medicine, USP. In cases judged in the second instance, among the complaints that most take consumers to court, are problems with exclusions of coverage and denial of treatment, which represent 60.4% of decisions.

It is necessary, however, to observe that there are two sides with rights that need to be recognized by society. There are no villains and good guys…or villains and victims. Health plan operators are part of the so-called supplementary health, which, in turn, is part of the so-called National Health System. However, the operators are people of private law, whose business is Health, that is, it is necessary for there to be profit. It is also relevant to consider that a contract is signed between the parties (user and operators), which brings rights and obligations for both parties, signed freely. In fact, Supplementary Health plays an important role in the system, since the SUS would not be able to provide care to all citizens efficiently.

It should also be considered that health plan operators have the so-called mutualism as their main foundation. This means that every user of a so-called wallet (or group) is paying for everything that everyone uses, it’s about the users themselves funding their health care. Some always use their health plans, others exceptionally. Some have chronic illnesses; others do not. And, because of this diversity of risks, it is possible to keep the system in operation. However, when the so-called loss ratio increases, many people use it or if some use it for very expensive treatments, there is a financial imbalance between the risk forecast and the actual expenses.

When talking about supplementary health, other important foundations should also be considered: free enterprise and legal certainty. With regard to legal certainty, it is essential that legislation does not change frequently, and when it comes to supplementary health, there is already an agency created precisely with the purpose of regulating relationships in the health sector and overseeing the system. Clear rules are essential when deciding to undertake.

The Constitution provides, in its article 196, that everyone must have access to health and it is up to the State to create public policies that reduce the risk of the disease, as well as guarantee universal and equal access to actions and services for the promotion, protection and recovery. However, this same guarantee, of equal and universal access, is not an obligation of the supplementary health system, hence, in some specific cases, the Judiciary is called upon, in a coercive way, to oblige operators to cover certain treatments, especially when the The right to life must be under the tutelage of the State, even though there is no provision in the ANS list.

The fact is, therefore, it cannot be said that there would be no scope for, in exceptional cases, the user to resort to judicialization. This is because the STJ’s decision included some situations in which treatments could be covered: when there is no therapeutic substitute or the procedures on the ANS list are exhausted (ii) the incorporation of the procedure into the list of the ANS has not been expressly rejected by the ANS supplementary health; (iii) there is evidence of the effectiveness of the treatment in the light of evidence-based medicine; (iv) there are recommendations from renowned national (such as Conitec and Natjus) and foreign technical bodies.

Even so, at this moment, users and legislators have the approval of the PL in the National Congress. The new rules depend only on the presidential sanction to come into force and cease to be the role of the ANS as exhaustive, as the STJ and the Operators wanted.

Even with the future law, it is likely that many cases will continue to flow into the Judiciary, as the particularities of illnesses and treatments are diverse. Dropping the exhaustive list will open a series of new tabs and possibilities of jurisprudence for new and old cases.

Some voices spoke out against the return of the exemplary role. The ANS expressed itself in the sense that the exemplary list, as presented in the PL text, causes the “disruption of the economic-financial balance of the contracts”, with impacts on the economic order. Another voice that opposed the overthrow of the so-called tax role proposed by the STJ was the Minister of Health himself, who considers that the legislation objectively presents the process for the incorporation of new health technologies, as well as pointing out that it is necessary to evaluate the impact of expansion of access in relation to costs that will certainly be passed on to users.

The question is how to make the health sector sustainable, so that everyone can access the system when needed? First, it is essential to promote health (not just treat disease). Second, in the Public System it is always necessary to seek a better use of resources; in the Supplementary System, balance the financial balance so that health plans focus on primary health care and there are resources for new technologies to be incorporated, more quickly, for treatments aimed at more complex cases, the chronically ill and patients with rare diseases.

Would the expansion of coverage imposed by the law be the way to go? Who will pay the bill? It seems that, soon, history will answer.

*Sandra Franco is a legal consultant specializing in Medical and Health Law, PhD student in Public Health, MBA-FGV in Health Services Management, legal director at Abcis, legal consultant at ABORLCCF, specialist in Telemedicine and Data Protection, founder and former -chairman of the Medical and Health Law Commission of the OAB de São José dos Campos (SP) between 2013 and 2018