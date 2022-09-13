Thefts and thefts of SUVs double in SP; see the top 10

For some years now, SUVs have been the type of vehicle most desired by Brazilians. Proof of this is that, even with a higher average price compared to hatchbacks and sedans, they stand out in the list of best-selling new cars month after month.

It is no surprise that SUVs are also targeted by criminals: the number of stolen or stolen units in the first half of 2022 in the state of São Paulo practically doubled compared to the same period in 2021.

According to the vehicle tracking company Ituran, responsible for the study, based on data from the São Paulo Public Security Department, 4,423 SUVs were stolen or stolen between January and June this year. In the same period last year, there were 2,233 – an increase of 98%.

According to Rodrigo Boutti, operations manager at Ituran, one of the causes for the increase in occurrences is the increase in the number of vehicles on the roads, a consequence of the end of most restrictions on the movement of people that were in force to contain the spread of the coronavirus. “It is very clear that cases of theft or theft of vehicles are returning to pre-pandemic averages”, estimates the expert.

At the top of the bandits’ favorites list is Ecosport, which was discontinued last year after 18 years on the market. The Ford model had 444 claims from January to July 2022.

“This leadership of EcoSport is a consequence of Ford’s departure from Brazil, as there is a lack of parts for the model at dealerships. In addition, we are talking about a vehicle that has been on the market for many years, is the pioneer of its category. older ones generate demand for parts from illegal cutting”, analyzes Boutti.

Another fact draws attention in relation to SUVs: unlike what happens in the general list of cars most targeted by criminals, in which the number of thefts is always much higher than that of robberies, in this case, the division is well balanced. 51.96% of the 4,423 SUVs targeted by crimes were stolen, while 48.04% were stolen.

“It is not always the car that is the ultimate goal of a robbery. Often, criminals want the owner’s belongings or even carry out a lightning kidnapping. Therefore, it is natural that more expensive cars have a greater number of thefts than old and cheap. The motive for theft is always the car and its parts”, explains Rodrigo Boutti.

