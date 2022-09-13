Thomas Tuchel is tipped to take over one of Europe’s biggest clubs after leaving Chelsea

Chelsea ‘shocked’ the football world last Wednesday (07) after announcing the resignation of Thomas Tuchel. The German, who had been accumulating some negative results in the team, was informed of the surprise decision, after the Blues’ defeat to Dinamo Zagreb, in the Champions League.

Now, free on the market, Tuchel has been speculated in several European teams, with Juventus, from Italy, one of them. However, today (12), the renowned newspaper The Athletic, revealed that the fate of the German coach may be different.

Tuchel can take over Spanish giantL

According to the newspaper, Tuchel’s fate could be the mighty Real Madrid, which should lose coach Carlo Ancelotti at the end of this season. The idea has been guided by the Merengue high council in recent days, with no type of contact having taken place between the parties so far.

However, it is worth mentioning that the decision has not yet been taken by Madrid, which at this moment, only evaluates the name of the German for the position, with Ancelotti himself still being quoted to have his contract renewed.

Tuchel left Chelsea having commanded the team 100 times, winning the Champions League, Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup.