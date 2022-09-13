Starting this Tuesday (13), at 4 pm, São Paulo fans will be able to purchase tickets for the 2022 CONMEBOL Sudamericana final. October (Saturday), at 5 pm (Córdoba and Brasília time), at the Mario Kempes Stadium, in Córdoba, Argentina.

The sector of the São Paulo fans is CAT 3 (Category 3 – Yellow – South), which is behind the south goal, and can be purchased at this link: https://sudamericana.eleventickets.com/. The tickets cost US$ 57 dollars – the ticket prices are expressed in US dollars, and the currency conversion quote will be made according to the rates charged by the credit card operators.

This Monday (12), CONMEBOL started selling tickets for the mixed sector, general public (people in any country in the world who access the platform will have the right to buy tickets according to conditions and availability) and local public. (Argentine citizens who access the platform will have the right to buy tickets according to conditions and availability).

This mixed sector is CAT 2 (Category 2 – Green), at a price of US$ 130 dollars – the ticket prices are expressed in US dollars, and the conversion quotation for the currencies will be made according to the rates practiced by the credit card operators.

It is important to note: in the act of online purchase, the fan will receive a voucher. This voucher will need to be exchanged for the physical ticket, at exchange points to be determined in the coming days.

Check the rules for the Voucher Exchange:

The collection of your ticket must be done at one of the Ticket Collection Points. If you purchase more than one ticket in the same purchase, all tickets must be picked up at the same time.

1) The voucher exchange will be made available at Morumbi Stadium (dates and times will be defined in the coming days) and in the city of Córdoba, where the final of CONMEBOL Sudamericana 2022 will take place;

two) The holder of the purchase must take the printed and signed voucher, present the original document with photo (passport or identity document) and the credit card used for the purchase (when payment is made through this option);

3) Each voucher is unique and its resale to third parties is prohibited. The voucher barcode will be validated only once, copies or duplications are not allowed.

Ticket sales end on 09/30/2022 (on the eve of the decision), at 12:00 (Córdoba and Brasília time). Champion of CONMEBOL-Sul-Americana in 2012, Tricolor will enter the field in search of the second championship.

Buy your ticket: https://sudamericana.eleventickets.com/