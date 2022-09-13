TIM (TIMS3) will pay R$480 million and Carrefour (CRFB3) will distribute R$270 million in interest on equity; Totvs (TOTS3) will issue BRL 1.5 billion in debentures and more

The corporate radar highlights the acquisition of Stella GD by Ultrapar (UGPA3). Itaúsa (ITSA4) announced the conclusion of its and Votorantim’s investment in the CCR infrastructure concessionaire (CCRO3), announced in July.

Totvs (TOTS3) also informed that its board of directors has approved the issuance of up to R$1.5 billion in non-convertible debentures, with restricted efforts for professional investors. Carrefour Brasil (CRFB3) and TIM (TIMS3) announced payment of earnings. Check out the highlights:

Ultrapar (UGPA3)

Ultrapar (UGPA3) informed that its subsidiary Ultragaz Comercial signed a contract to acquire all shares of Stella GD Intermediação de Geração Distribuda de Energia. The total value of the acquired company is R$ 63 million. Grupo Ultra will make an initial payment of BRL 7.56 million and the remaining amount of the acquisition will be settled in 2027. Since 2021, Stella was part of UVC, Ultrapar’s venture capital fund.

The holding, which controls Itaú (ITUB4), announced the conclusion of the investment in CCR (CCRO3), made with Votorantim. The companies acquired 14.86% of the concessionaire’s capital that belonged to Andrade Gutierrez. The total value of the transaction was R$4.1 billion. Itaúsa held 10.33% of CCR’s capital, for which it disbursed R$ 2.9 billion.

With the conclusion of the deal, Itaúsa will be able to appoint two names for CCR’s board of directors and one member for each of the following committees: People and ESG, Audit, Compliance and Risks, Results and Finance and New Business.

The company’s board of directors approved the distribution of R$ 480 million in interest on equity (JCP). Payment will be made in two installments. The first, until October 31, 2022, in the amount of R$235 million. The second, until January 31, 2023, of R$245 million.

The shareholding position as of September 21, 2022 will be used to identify shareholders entitled to the dividend.

Carrefour Brasil (CRFB3)

Carrefour (CRFB3) announced the approval of the payment of JCP in the amount of R$ 270 million, equivalent to R$ 0.12 per share.

Payment will be made on September 29. Investors positioned until the end of the trading session on September 16 will be entitled to the dividend. As of September 17, the shares will be traded without the right to JCP.

Squadra Investimentos reduced its shareholding in the oil company. As a result, the manager now holds 4.72% of the company’s share capital, equivalent to 41.65 million PRIO common shares.

Itaú Unibanco increased its stake in the company’s capital stock and now holds 5.016% of Energisa’s preferred shares.

The company’s board of directors approved the 4th issuance of simple, non-convertible debentures for public distribution with restricted efforts, aimed exclusively at professional investors. The total amount of the issuance will be R$1.5 billion and the debentures, maturing in September 2027, will have a unit par value of R$1,000.

“With this issue, the company seeks to optimize the financial cost and extend the profile of its gross indebtedness, maintaining its solid cash position”, says the statement from Totvs. The proceeds from the issuance will be used for early redemption of the company’s 3rd issue of debentures.

ally ([ativo=ALLR3])

The executive Karla Maciel resigned from the position of director of finance, human resources and investor relations. As of September 20, the position will be held by Pedro Thompson, the company’s current CEO, who will accumulate the functions on an interim basis.

Brisanet (BRIT3)

The company announced operational data for the last month of August. The company’s number of customers grew to 1,019,446, in 9 states in the Northeast region – Ceará, Rio Grande do Norte, Paraíba, Pernambuco, Alagoas, Piauí, Sergipe, Maranhão and Bahia. The number of homes passed reached 5.8 million, in 152 cities.

B3 authorized, on an exceptional basis, that the company maintain, until July 1, 2023, less than two independent directors on its board of directors.

BR Properties (BRPR3)

Shareholders of the company on the base date of September 30, 2022 will be entitled to a refund if the company’s capital reduction, in the amount of BRL 1.125 billion, becomes effective without opposition from creditors. Shares will be traded ex-capital refund rights as of October 3, 2022.

The refund amount will be BRL 2.42231115682609 per share and payment must be made by October 14, 2022.

